rebusinessonline.com
Taconic Capital, HEI Buy 351-Room Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between New York City-based Taconic Capital Partners and HEI Hotels & Resorts has purchased the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel. The property was originally built in 2002 and has undergone $15 million in capital improvements since 2010. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, restaurant and lounge and 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Affiliates of Hyatt and Veris Residential sold the hotel for an undisclosed price. The new ownership will continue to enhance guestrooms and amenity spaces.
rebusinessonline.com
Regency Commercial Receives Approval for 185-Unit Multifamily Project in Port Chester, New York
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — Locally based developer Regency Commercial has received site plan approval from the Village of Port Chester, located about 30 miles north of Manhattan, for a 185-unit multifamily project. The site spans 221,000 square feet at 208-216 King St. The 12-story building will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and amenities will include a rooftop pool, resident lounge, coworking spaces, fitness center and a dog park. About 10 percent of the apartments will be earmarked as affordable housing. Regency is now seeking a partner to either take over or co-develop the property.
rebusinessonline.com
JLL Brokers $825M Sale of Upper East Side Mixed-Use Portfolio in New York City
NEW YORK CITY — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $825 million sale of three Upper East Side mixed-use properties totaling 858 units and 29,275 square feet of commercial space. The sale includes One Sutton Place, Two Sutton Place and One East River Place. The properties are part of a larger five-property portfolio.
rebusinessonline.com
Contegra Completes 1.1 MSF Distribution Center Near Columbus, Ohio
ETNA TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Contegra Construction Co. has completed a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center at The Cubes at Etna 70 development in Etna Township near Columbus. Known as Building E, the speculative facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 108 dock doors, four drive-in docks and parking for 289 tractor-trailers and 298 cars. The developer was CRG and its capital partner LXP Industrial Trust. Lamar Johnson Collaborative served as architect. At full buildout, CRG’s The Cubes at Etna 70 will provide up to 2.9 million square feet of industrial space across 220 acres.
rebusinessonline.com
Ventures, BCDC Break Ground on Southerly at Shipyards Apartments in St. Augustine, Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — A joint venture between Ventures Development and BCDC has broken ground on The Southerly at Shipyards, a 270-unit apartment community in St. Augustine, about 42 miles south of Jacksonville. The project will overlook the San Sebastian River and downtown St. Augustine and will serve as the multifamily component of a larger master-planned development that features single-family homes, a hotel, shops, offices and a restaurant.
rebusinessonline.com
Sueba USA Breaks Ground on 335-Unit Ivy Lofts Apartments in Metro Houston
PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Sueba USA has broken ground on Ivy Lofts, a 335-unit apartment community that will be located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 480 to 1,280 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, multimedia center, catering kitchen and package lockers. Completion is slated for late 2023.
