Nick Bollettieri Dead: Famed Tennis Coach of the Williams Sisters and Andre Agassi Was 91
Nick Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues Nick Bollettieri, the famed tennis coach who helped guide Venus and Serena Williams to the top has died. He was 91. Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker, Monica Seles and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said...
A US Open champion weighs in on the pickleball boom — and why she's still sticking with tennis
Sloane Stephens told Insider she does "see the appeal" in pickleball, but said she's unlikely to join her colleagues who switched over from tennis.
"She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks talks Serena Williams influence
Alycia Parks is an up-and-coming tennis player who strongly resembles Serena Williams due to the way she plays and she was heavily inspired by the American. Parks just triumphed in a challenger competition in Andorra, solidifying her status as a player with a tremendous skill who will undoubtedly accomplish great things in the near future. She showed glimpses of her talent on a few occasions this year, including when she pushed Ons Jabeur in Berlin.
"Playing on home soil is always special" - Sloane Stephens to headline new WTA event in Texas next year
In 2022, the WTA Finals were held in Texas and despite a half-empty arena, tennis will return to Texas as a new event is set to be held in Austin. The tournament will be called ATX Open and it will be held at the Westwood Country Club. First two players were already announced as Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins should both compete at the tournament that will start on the 27th of February 2023.
"I didn't have the honor of playing her" - Swiatek on Serena Williams
Iga Swiatek never had the chance to play Serena Williams and it remains one of her dreams to do so as the American is her dream opponent. Iga Swiatek had hoped to play Serena Williams one day, but it's unfortunate that she hasn't played much tennis lately as Swiatek got on the tour. Williams is her ideal opponent because she was an admirer of what Williams could accomplish in tennis.
Naomi Osaka to focus on tennis in 2023 ahead of other interest
Naomi Osaka has many big plans for 2023 but she's a tennis player first and that is where here focus will be next year. Osaka's lack of recent tennis focus dismayed many of her supporters. From the outside looking in, it appeared that the Japanese athlete was normally far more engaged in activities outside of tennis, but she is reiterating her dedication to the game ahead of the 2023 season.
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'
A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.
Chris Evert Fast Facts
Take a look at CNN's Fast Facts on Chris Evert and learn more about the life of the professional tennis legend.
"i'm very proud to be a part of it and witness history" - Kim Clijsters on Serena Williams' retirement at the US Open
The final career match of WTA legend Serena Williams took place at the 2022 US Open, where the American lost to Alja Tomljanovic in the third round. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters, who was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is proud to have witnessed that historic moment. While...
