World Cup Previews: Portugal vs Switzerland | An upset in the making?
When Portugal and Switzerland walk out onto the Lusail Stadium pitch, they will both be hoping to turn the corner on their mostly underwhelming World Cup histories. Portugal, the 2016 European Champions have only qualified for the last eight of the tournament in 2006 with their previous time was in 1966. Switzerland have not been in the quarter finals since 1958.
Sunderland are growing in maturity - on and off the pitch
This season was meant to be difficult - history tells us that the transition from League One to the Championship is tough. We’ve faced just about everyone, and we’ve competed well. On occasion we’ve been unfortunate, on others we’ve benefitted from a little bit of luck - but...
CANCELLED: Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland look to build momentum in Conti Cup against Leicester tonight
MATCH CALLED OFF - Sunderland AFC Women v Leicester City Women. Eppleton CW, Welfare Road, Hetton-le-Hole, DH5 9NA. Tickets: Adults £7, Over 65s £3.50, Students and Under 16s £1. Click here to book now or pay on the gate (card only). Free entry for everyone with either a Stadium of Light or Eppleton season card.
Manchester United eliminated from Conti Cup despite win over Everton
Manchester United Women are out of the Conti League Cup at the group stage after Wednesday’s results. The Reds beat Everton at Leigh Sports Village 4-2 after a rapid fire first half, but group leaders Aston Villa clinched their spot in the knockout round after their win over Sheffield United.
Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury
This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
Spurs to play friendlies vs. Motherwell and Nice ahead of Premier League restart
With the World Cup nearly down to its final eight teams, a good chunk of the Tottenham Hotspur players participating in the tournament are either home or will be returning shortly. Alasdair Gold writes in Football.London today that Spurs boss Antonio Conte is planning a couple of friendly matches to get his squad back up to fighting trim after several weeks without competitive club matches.
Manchester United 2-4 Cadiz: Reds test themselves in Spain ahead of post-World Cup return
Manchester United fell to a 4-2 defeat in a friendly with La Liga side Cádiz on Wednesday, despite coming back from two goals down to temporarily draw level at the Nuevo Mirandilla. It’s the first of two friendlies the Reds will play in Spain ahead of their return to action after the World Cup, and gave Erik ten Hag the chance to freshen up his squad.
How might Sunderland improve their midfield in January?
For the most part, our midfield seems pretty much set. I would suggest that the centre of the pitch is the least of our worries heading into January, although we could easily jig a few things around. The first step has to be managing the talent at our disposal. With...
Matt Beard: “We’ve Got To Make Sure We Learn From This Game”
Manchester City is a tough side to face, regardless of the squad, and Wednesday evening was no different for Liverpool Women. In their last group stage match of the Continental Cup, the Reds were defeated by the visiting City players at Prenton Park by 2 goals. After a defensively dominant...
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 5
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Rumour Mongering: Bellingham to Inform Dortmund He Wants to Leave Club
While the World Cup may be the big story for most football fans this month, for Liverpool supporters the focus has been on Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old English midfielder the club’s top target for the summer 2023 transfer window. Bellingham has been a star for England in Qatar,...
Raheem Sterling to rejoin England squad at World Cup ahead of quarterfinal against France
Raheem Sterling missed England’s Round of 16 win over Senegal at the World Cup earlier this week after receiving news that his home was burglarized back in England, and the Chelsea winger was excused from the team to fly home and be with his family. Having been assured of...
World Cup Recaps: England vs Senegal | Three Lions mightier than Lions of Teranga
After blowing both hot and cold in the group stages, England revved into gear last night and beat Senegal 3-0 at a canter. The Three Lions had to go through a period of looking lost on the ball and then withstood some pressure from the Lions of Teranga before two precision counter-attacks led by young midfielder Jude Bellingham saw them go into the break two up, and then make it three soon after the half to end the game as a contest.
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson Bumped Into David Alaba While on Holiday
Andy Robertson spoke to LFCTV as Liverpool FC commenced their Dubai training camp. He spoke about what he had been up to - holidays with the family and not watching the World Cup. Difficult, not really watched it, to be honest – [I] tried to switch off from football for...
Portugal’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo future looks bright
A new era of Portuguese football began on Tuesday as they thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 encounter. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
Ibrahima Konaté Reveals Trent Text Messages Ahead of England vs. France
France will play England on Saturday in a World Cup quarter-final, and when they do, Liverpool FC teammates Ibrahima Konaté, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be on opposing sides as the European giants vie for a place in the semi-final against either Portugal or Morocco. Speaking at a press...
Alexander Isak still recovering, might miss remainder of year
Newcastle United has already landed in Saudi Arabia for their mini warm-weather training camp. That’s great! Not so great: the reports coming out of Riyadh. According to Craig Hope, writing for the Daily Mail on Tuesday, “Alexander Isak will miss Newcastle’s mid-season friendlies,” reportedly because he “continues recovery” from the tight injury he suffered all the way back in September when on duty with Sweden.
Wednesday December 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 - 1 Reading Women: Spurs stumble against a speedy Reading side
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell to Reading with one of the worst own goals you’ll see all season. Spurs were disconcertingly outpaced and outperformed by the 11th placed side until some late second half substitutes. By then, it was too late. Rehanne Skinner started with the now-typical back four of...
Kylian Mbappe is already among the world’s best at 23
As France broke forward for their second goal against Poland we saw Olivier Giroud, the newly crowned all-time goalscorer for the French men, running full speed at the defense before opting to pass. This was the correct decision, as there is probably not one Polish player who Giroud could outrun. It’s not his game, and it’s not a scary sight, and he’s nearing the end of a storied career for Les Bleus.
