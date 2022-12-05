Henderson and Yanes lead Riverside girls at Bennington Tourney

(Bennington, NE) Riverside competed Saturday in a girls wrestling Invite at Bennington.

Markley Yanes registered two pins to advance to the finals. She lost by fall in the championship match to finish 2nd. Carly Henderson got a pin and a major decision on her path the to finals. Henderson settled for 2nd as she lost a 5-1 decision in the championship match.

Khloie Corum placed 3rd. Veronica Schechinger and Chloe Roane each placed 4th.