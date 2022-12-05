ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, NE

Henderson and Yanes lead Riverside girls at Bennington Tourney

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Bennington, NE) Riverside competed Saturday in a girls wrestling Invite at Bennington.

Markley Yanes registered two pins to advance to the finals. She lost by fall in the championship match to finish 2nd. Carly Henderson got a pin and a major decision on her path the to finals. Henderson settled for 2nd as she lost a 5-1 decision in the championship match.

Khloie Corum placed 3rd. Veronica Schechinger and Chloe Roane each placed 4th.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Creston Boys outlast Atlantic in Overtime

(Creston) The Creston boys’ basketball team defended their home court with a 79-75 overtime win over Atlantic on Friday night. Four players scored in double-figures for the Panthers. Cael Turner led the way with 18 points, Kyle Strider, 17, Logan Anson, and Patrick Varner each scored 15. The home team connected on seven three-point shots.
CRESTON, IA
Atlantic Girls’ Basketball Team wins Third Straight Game

(Creston) The Atlantic girls finished the week with a 63-33 road win over Creston on Friday night. A stingy defense keyed the Trojans to their third consecutive win. Atlantic held Clarinda to 35 points on Tuesday, ACGC to 13 on Thursday, and Creston to 33 points on Friday. Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says the defense is aggressive and working as a unit.
ATLANTIC, IA
Exira-EHK boys need double overtime to escape CAM

(Anita) Easton Nelson’s layup with ten seconds left in the 2nd OT gave the Exira-EHK boys basketball team a 73-71 win at rival CAM on Friday. Derrek Kommes drove down the right side of the lane on Exira-EHK’s final possession of the night and dumped a pass to the opposite block for the go-ahead basket. CAM never got off a clean look in the final seconds.
EXIRA, IA
Exira-EHK girls win 7th straight against CAM

(Anita) Exira-EHK picked up a 62-58 road victory over CAM on Friday night. The Spartans improve to 3-0 on the season. The Cougars go to 3-2. The lead changed hands ten times in the 2nd half. Quinn Grubbs led Exira-EHK with 15 points, Jaelynn Petersen put in 14, and Shay Burmeister scored 11. CAM got 15 points each from Reese Snyder and Eva Steffensen.
KIMBALLTON, IA
James “Jim” Lee Pedersen

James “Jim” Lee Pedersen, age 70, of Shelby, formerly of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold, IA. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
SHELBY, IA
Council Bluffs Classic Wrestling Tournament Results

(Council Bluffs) Forty-four schools, boys and girls, competed at the two-day Council Bluffs Classic at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs over the weekend. For Underwood, Gable Porter won the title at (132), and tenth, Lucas Bose, (126). For Glenwood, Tate Mayberry finished runner up at (152), third, C.J. Carter, (192), sixth, Mason Koehler, (220), and tenth, Matt Beem, (132) The top ten finishers for Atlantic in the tournament include; sixth Aidan Smith (113), sixth, Evan Sorensen (285), eighth Brenden Casey, (195), ninth Easton O’Brien (145), and tenth Taye Jordan (106).
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Dwight E. Blakely Obituary

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home in Omaha. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the United Congregational Church in Lewis, with Pastor Jerry Neal officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
Fatal semi accident in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co) One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi on I-80 near mile marker 28 when he lost control. The semi entered the median, struck lights and rolled onto its side. Rodriquez died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Avoca man injured in a three-vehicle accident

(Pottawattamie Co) An Avoca man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at approximately 4:52 a.m. at the 19 mile marker of I-80 westbound near Underwood. Emilio Lucio Guerra, of Des Moines, was driving a 2020 Kenworth cargo truck westbound when he lost control due to a possible deer in the roadway. The truck came to a stop, blocking the left lane completely. Shortly after, a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Larry Keith Wineland, of Avoca, broadsided the rolled over truck. A third collision occurred when a 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by Michael John Carroll, of Avoca, rear ended the GMC pickup.
AVOCA, IA
Darold Gessert Obituary

Darold Francis Gessert, son of Donald and Regina (Patten) Gessert, was born February 17, 1945, in Portsmouth, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa, and attended and graduated from Harlan High School. After high school, Darold joined the Army on September 9, 1965, and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on August 22, 1967, and moved back to Harlan.
HARLAN, IA
Atlantic Schools Experiencing absenteeism due to Illness

(Des Moines) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently reported RSV cases, flu, and COVID-19 are increasing statewide. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the district’s nursing staff is required to report to Public Health if the school non-attendance reaches 10 percent.
ATLANTIC, IA
Judy Robinson Obituary

Memorial Services for 75 year old Judy Robinson of Shelby will be Monday, December 12th at 11AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Sunday, December 11th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Atlantic Fire Department Discuss Lowering Age Requirement

(Atlantic) Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa Fire Departments, and The State Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. The Atlantic Fire Department is no exception. Atlantic City Councilman Jim Behrens and liaison to the Atlantic Fire Department said several years ago that the Atlantic Fire Department members approached the City wanting to lower the minimum age. Because of dwindling numbers, they discussed at a recent meeting about revisiting the issue to reduce the minimum age requirement from 21 to 18.
ATLANTIC, IA
Riverton man arrested on seven counts of Harassment 1st Degree

(Fremont Co) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathaniel Fengel, of Riverton, on December 9th on an active Fremont County warrant. On September 29th, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspected harassment. A search warrant was conducted in early October and as a result of the investigation, Fengel was arrested for seven counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Misdemeanors.
RIVERTON, IA
Page County Woman arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shenandoah woman following a traffic stop on Broadway and Maple Streets in Red Oak. During the investigation, Deputies charged 35-year-old Samantha Josephine Wheatley for driving while suspended, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $491.25 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Former Southwest Iowa Teacher Associate Facing Felony Charges

(Harlan) A former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer. KETV News reports that 35-year-old Ashley Cibic is charged in the two separate felony cases. The criminal complaint states an 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship with Cibic.
HARLAN, IA
Atlantic, IA
Community Policy