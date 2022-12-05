Read full article on original website
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Packers are now the NFL’s winningest team, see where Lions rank
There was more than one win on the line when the Bears and Packers met at Soldier Field on Sunday. History was at stake, too. Incredibly, the two NFC North rivals entered the contest tied for the most regular season wins in NFL history at 786 victories each. The Packers beat the Bears 28-19 to take sole possession of the league’s all-time win mark.
MLive.com
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Vikings picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown! Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
MLive.com
QB Cade McNamara: Final year at Michigan was my ‘highest high’ and ‘lowest low’
Cade McNamara called the last 12 months at Michigan, before choosing to enter the transfer portal last week, one of the wildest rides of his football career. In a wide-ranging interview this week on “The Room,” a video podcast co-hosted by Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen and decorated quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer, McNamara called the end of the 2021 season and being voted captain by his teammates for the 2022 season “my highest high” and losing the starting job to J.J. McCarthy “my lowest low.”
MLive.com
MLB draft lottery: Will Tigers get their third No. 1 pick in last six years?
SAN DIEGO -- For 57 years, baseball’s amateur draft has slotted picks in reverse order of the previous season’s standings. The Tigers got the No. 1 pick in 2018 by virtue of being the worst team in 2017; they drafted first in 2020 because they finished last in 2019.
MLive.com
MLive.com
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
MLive.com
Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard declares for NFL draft
Jarek Broussard will be one and done at Michigan State. The fifth-year senior running back who spent four seasons at Colorado before transferring to join the Spartans this year announced via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s declaring for the NFL draft. Broussard had 63 carries for 298 yards...
MLive.com
Tigers move up to No. 3 spot in 2023 MLB Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers had the sixth-best odds in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery and ended up with the third overall pick. That might not be reason to pop the champagne, but it counts as a win. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who had the third-worst record in 2022, ended...
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - NHL (12/6/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Another measuring stick game is on tap for the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, as they head down to Florida for a key test with a tough Atlantic Division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Red Wings suffered a tough loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to end their...
