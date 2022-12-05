Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Related
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
Carscoops
GM Ultium Workers Vote Overwhelmingly In Favor Of Unionizing At Ohio Battery Plant
Workers at General Motors and LG Energy’s joint venture battery cell factory in Ohio have voted strongly in favor of joining the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, it was revealed today. Among them, 710 voted in favor of joining, 16 voted against, and one vote was voided. “Our entire...
Carscoops
Sono Motors CEOs Say ‘We Failed’, Now Want Fans To Save Solar EV By Reserving It For $3k
Sono Motors’ CEOs and co-founders, Jona Christians and Laurin Hahn announced today that they have failed to raise enough money to continue funding the Sion, a solar-powered electric vehicle. Now, they are turning to the public for support. In a video, bluntly titled “WE FAILED,” the CEOs explain that...
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Leaked, 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-off, General Motors wants to expand upon two more nameplates, potentially creating two new sub-brands. GM is reportedly considering more Escalade-based vehicles, including a smaller SUV, to compete with Porsche’s upcoming three-row offering. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Camaro may also sprout new models, with a rumored sporty crossover and flagship sportscar under consideration.
Carscoops
What Was The Most Disappointing New Car Of 2022?
2022 has been a year full of ups and downs in the automotive market. We’ve seen some incredible highs from vehicles like the Ford Bronco Raptor, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. We’re wondering which cars you think belong on the other end of the scale though. Which cars from 2022 have been the most disappointing?
Carscoops
Lincoln Corsair, Tesla Model 3 Top List Of 2022’s Most American Cars, Mustang Drops To #22
Supporting local workers was easy when your grandpa was buying his first set of wheels. Cars from the Detroit big three were called “domestics” and guaranteed to have been built in North America, while “foreign” or “import” cars’ overseas origins were given away by their weird European or Japanese branding (and pocket-size engines).
Carscoops
The Driveshaft In Some Ford F-Series Super Duty Trucks May Become Imbalanced
Select 2017-2018 Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 models are being recalled in the United States due to a problem with the driveshaft. The American car manufacturer has revealed that a radial damper inside the driveshaft may move out of position over time, triggering a driveshaft imbalance and impacting the noise, vibration, and harshness levels of the vehicle. The driveshaft could also fracture if the issue is left unaddressed, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Carscoops
New Ford Mach-E Coupe, Corvette EV, And Tesla Roadster Coming Soon Says Forecaster
We all might be excited about new cars that are coming out in 2023, but automakers themselves have a roadmap that goes far further into the future. Many have a plan for the next generation of a model as the current one is coming out. Now, one firm that specializes in predicting model roadmaps says that we have a lot of great cars to look forward to soon.
Carscoops
Safety Agency Probes 2022-2023 Hyundai Palisade Over Windshield Wiper Failures
Hyundai may have to expand a pre-existing recall for Palisade models in the United States with windshield wipers that could fail. The initial recall was announced in August and came after investigations revealed the windshield wipers may function intermittently or stop functioning completely when impeded by the accumulation of snow and/or ice at the bottom of the windshield. The recall impacted 126,081 Palisade models from the 2020 and 2021 model years.
Carscoops
New Jersey Bill Could Require EV Training For Local Firefighters
Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering a bill that would require firefighters and emergency medical technicians to be specially trained about the risks of electric vehicle fires as well as the best ways to extinguish them. One of the bill’s prime sponsors, Sen. Ed Durr, says that the state urgently...
Carscoops
Ford Puma Vivid Ruby Edition, GM’s New Escalade And Camaro Brands, And Mercedes-AMG GT2: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Will You Pay An Automaker To Unlock A Power Boost In Your EV?. Forget about subscriptions to heated seats and cruise control — automakers are now selling packages that unlock more power, and are over-the-air downloadable. But, seeing as these “upgrades” aren’t the same as throwing some aftermarket parts onto an ICE vehicle, it begs the question: would you be willing to pay?
Comments / 0