Sporting News
How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland in the USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Cristiano Ronaldo's search for a first World Cup title will continue when Portugal take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022. Portugal come into this game after a 2-1 loss to South Korea in a group match they could afford to lose and as such rested players from.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Spain - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Morocco take on Spain in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup
AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — As World Cup fans throng stadiums across Qatar, about 8,000 American troops stationed just nearby watch over the airspace of the tumultuous Middle East from a major base run by this energy-rich nation. Built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance
"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France result
A “psychic” lion at a zoo in Thailand has predicted the result of England’s World Cup 2022 quarter-final match against France coming up on Saturday, 10 December.Chao Boy, a nine-year-old male lion in Khon Khaen, has previously predicted match results with a success rate of between 80 and 90 per cent, according to keepers.The predator is seen choosing the winner of the match by grabbing chicken drumsticks hanging under the flags of the countries.Chao Boy has also selected who he “thinks” will win Argentina v Holland, Brazil v Croatia, and Morocco v Portugal.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face FranceWho’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022?England have nothing to fear against France, says Bukayo Saka
WNEP-TV 16
Why is Morocco abbreviated MAR at the 2022 World Cup?
WASHINGTON — As Morocco beat Spain and made World Cup history on Tuesday, many viewers tuning in were curious about why the country is listed as "MAR" during the match broadcasts. The reason is actually pretty simple. While most of the scoreboard acronyms, also referred to as FIFA codes,...
NBC Los Angeles
Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Morocco stunned Spain in a late-game upset, winning 0(3)–0(0) on three penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. Portugal, meanwhile, kept their early...
Sporting News
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia ‘experience tells’ on penalties but heartbreak again for Japan
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Japan were once again on the verge of the World...
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the groups and the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
Morocco vs Portugal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final
How to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this quarter-final clash.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?
In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
Why have there been so many shocks at this World Cup?
The World Cup shocks began with perhaps the greatest of all time, and then they kept on coming. First it was Saudi Arabia, stunning Argentina and Lionel Messi by ending their 36-match unbeaten run. Then, a day later, Japan upset Germany with another remarkable comeback at half time. By the end of the group stage, Japan had also beaten Spain to send Germany crashing out, Tunisia defeated the defending champions France, Morocco retired Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, and Cameroon recorded their first-ever win over the five-time winners Brazil.On the pitch, the Qatar World Cup was becoming to be known as...
Voices: Europe’s footballing elite does not hold the moral high ground – France should know
May 2015: the phone rings not long after dawn and, after a brief exchange of profanity-laden surprise, I am sprinting from my bed in one of the cheapest hotels in Zurich to the car park of the most expensive, just about in time to see the last of Fifa’s corrupt blazerati hiding behind a bedsheet and being led into the back of a waiting police car.That moment marked the end of the road for the Fifa crime family who, five years earlier and in a frenzy of pocket-lining, had handed the World Cup to Qatar – quite possibly by...
theodysseyonline.com
2026: the year the Fifa World Cup Returns to North America
The FIFA World Cup is coming to North American in 2026!. On Wednesday June 13th 2018 it was announced that the Fifa World Cup would be returning back to North America in a joint bid between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It was a landslide vote and will be the first time since 1994 that the USA has hosted for men's soccer. For women's soccer, it was 2003.
