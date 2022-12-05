It was a short week for Young & Restless with sports pre-emptions on Thursday and Friday, and a slightly shorter soapbox. Still, lots to talk about…. I don’t know why Elena is sticking with Nate at this point; he keeps making his priorities clear. He was so grateful to get back in her good graces, only to stand her up in favor of hanging out after hours in the office with Victoria. I don’t even understand what he was thinking with the whole plot to bring Chancellor-Winters under the Newman umbrella. Make it make sense! The way they had Victoria tossing back drinks with Nate, one has to wonder if the writers are thinking of putting them together. I haven’t noticed any sexual pull between them — and you would have when they were alone in the office one would think — so, who knows?

13 DAYS AGO