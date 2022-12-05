ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Wichita Eagle

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight

The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Score Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Embiid is a big problem to solve, and the 76ers are among the most stout defenses in the league. With that said, they are also one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, whereas the Hornets rank 7th in total rebounds. The Hornets can keep this game closer than the +10 betting line implies if they can keep fundamentals clean and limit damage from non-MVP candidates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Bengals Tight End Ruled Out Against Cleveland

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their Friday injury report and it's relatively clean. Hayden Hurst is out for Sunday's game with a calf injury as expected, but the limited reps for Sam Hubbard (calf) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) didn't continue. Both are expected to play on Sunday, as is...
CINCINNATI, OH

