Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sullivan: Bills bank another win, but offense falling short of a Super Bowl standard
The Bills managed just 232 yards of offense, their lowest since last December
Wichita Eagle
Texans Notebook: 4th Quarter Woes Spoil Cowboys Upset Bid in 27-23 Loss
If you thought the Houston Texans were walking into a blowout on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, you likely weren't alone. After all, the Cowboys were as much as 17-point favorites in some places. That was far from the case, though, as the Texans came out and punched the...
Wichita Eagle
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Score Predictions for Hornets at 76ers
Embiid is a big problem to solve, and the 76ers are among the most stout defenses in the league. With that said, they are also one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, whereas the Hornets rank 7th in total rebounds. The Hornets can keep this game closer than the +10 betting line implies if they can keep fundamentals clean and limit damage from non-MVP candidates.
Wichita Eagle
The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company. For the longest, Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team's arena. Now, legend Bill Russell has the distinction. On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Bengals Tight End Ruled Out Against Cleveland
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their Friday injury report and it's relatively clean. Hayden Hurst is out for Sunday's game with a calf injury as expected, but the limited reps for Sam Hubbard (calf) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) didn't continue. Both are expected to play on Sunday, as is...
Comments / 0