The Washington Commanders were on the couch this week enjoying their bye, but the rest of the NFC East was in action with playoff implications. The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) made a statement after stomping on the New York Giants (7-5-1) at MetLife Stadium. Philadelphia scored a touchdown on each of its first three drives to take a 21-0 lead and cruised from there. Quarterback Jalen Hurts found the end zone three times - two in the air, one on the ground - and further established his MVP campaign.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO