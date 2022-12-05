Read full article on original website
Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home. The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Suffered Injury That Will Keep him out a few Weeks
Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns in week 14, but they took a loss on the field in the process. According to a report, defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Browns on Sunday. With the injury, Hendrickson is expected to be out a few weeks at...
Cowboys Survive Against Texans; Eagles Dominate vs. Giants: NFC East Roundup
The Washington Commanders were on the couch this week enjoying their bye, but the rest of the NFC East was in action with playoff implications. The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) made a statement after stomping on the New York Giants (7-5-1) at MetLife Stadium. Philadelphia scored a touchdown on each of its first three drives to take a 21-0 lead and cruised from there. Quarterback Jalen Hurts found the end zone three times - two in the air, one on the ground - and further established his MVP campaign.
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Location:...
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 ‘Promises’ About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Houston Texans on Sunday with an unlikely 27-23, final-minute, come-from-behind win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... and did so with two different "promises.''. One, from Dak Prescott, who led Dallas to a 10-3 record with his last-minute heroics .. overcoming his turnover woes. Said...
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are both playoff teams that have had rough starts to the season, thanks partly to injuries. Of course, the two teams are trending in different directions. Atlanta has dropped three consecutive games, while Chicago is riding a two-game winning streak into State Farm Arena.
Jets’ Mike White Visits Hospital After Hurting Ribs in Loss to Bills
Mike White played through the pain on Sunday in Buffalo, returning to the game after a crushing blow to the ribs in the third quarter. An update from Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the game added even more context to just how much White was suffering as he went back into the game, fighting to lead New York in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 14 LIVE Updates
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
Two Bengals Starters Injured Early in Battle of Ohio Matchup With Browns
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton suffered a right foot/leg injury on the Browns' first possession of the game. He spent time in the blue medical tent and gingerly walked off the field. He hasn't gone back to the locker room, which is a good sign. He also was seen jimping and testing it on the sideline.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce achieves 2 notable career milestones on same play vs. Broncos
DENVER -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to go where no other Kansas City pass catcher has gone before. And in the process, cemented himself as one of the NFL all-time greats. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded a 38-yard catch, moving...
Report: Ravens to Activate J.K. Dobbins
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back J.K. Dobbins will be activated from injured reserve for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by ESPN. In a corresponding move, Baltimore will waive fellow running back Mike Davis. Dobbins was shut down in November to undergo...
Texans Notebook: 4th Quarter Woes Spoil Cowboys Upset Bid in 27-23 Loss
If you thought the Houston Texans were walking into a blowout on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, you likely weren't alone. After all, the Cowboys were as much as 17-point favorites in some places. That was far from the case, though, as the Texans came out and punched the...
Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With Playoffs out of Reach
With the Cleveland Browns having lost their eighth game of the season, the playoffs appear to be out of site. After falling to the Cincinnati Bengals and that becoming a reality, players like Myles Garrett vow to keep fighting. When asked if he would potentially rest the bum shoulder and...
Steelers Upgrade Injured Stars for Ravens Game
PITTSBURGH - - The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news in their latest injury report. Three key players from both sides of the ball carry no injury designation heading into the weekend. Linebackers Malik Reed and T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are all expected to play after battling...
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Roland-Wallace, Cornerback, Arizona Wildcats
Five Takeaways from Loss to Jaguars
NASHVILLE – One of the league’s most successful regular-season teams over the last half decade, the Tennessee Titans will wake up with an unfamiliar feeling on Monday – losers of three straight games. A 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday gave the Titans their first...
Cowboys Survive Houston’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Scare: Top 10 Whitty Observations
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. Why not a hideous survival?. Avoiding a monumental upset loss to the 1-win Houston Texans that would've dampened their Christmas spirit and damaged their NFC East title hopes, the Dallas Cowboys got a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run in the final minute and Israel Mukuamu's interception on the final play to survive, 27-23.
Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday
Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
