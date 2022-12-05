Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
ROH Crowns New Women's Champion at Final Battle
After an exciting opening match at ROH Final Battle, it was time for the ROH Women's Championship match, which featured two stars very familiar with each other. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez returned from injury several weeks ago and came face to face with her new challenger Athena, and now the two were finally meeting one on one with the Title on the line. They knew each other quite well, so they were able to counter each other's moves and styles throughout the match. Both had a few new tricks too though, but it was Athena who would seal the deal, delivering her finisher from the top rope and pinning Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion.
ComicBook
Matt Hardy Explains What Would've Happened to His "Broken" Persona if He Never Left Impact Wrestling
Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" made The Hardys the hottest act in Impact Wrestling in 2016. The two dominated the tag divisions in Impact, various independent promotions and even Ring of Honor before abruptly returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. Matt has tried to keep the character around in the years since then, but between the legal battle over its trademark, the failed repackaged "Woken" persona in WWE and the stop-start booking in AEW during the first year of the pandemic, the gimmick now holds a fraction of its initial popularity. And while teasing that the character would fully return as part of his ongoing storyline with Ethan Page, Hardy discussed the initial plans for the character on the latest The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
ComicBook
Could Sasha Banks Join Bullet Club?
Sasha Banks will make her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. While she is not expected to wrestle, this will mark the first time "The Boss" appears in a wrestling ring since walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May alongside Naomi over backstage booking issues. The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion is reportedly "done" with WWE at least for now, and an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 could open up doors for her to work with other promotions.
ComicBook
Wheeler Yuta Defies the Odds and Becomes New ROH Pure Champion at Final Battle
It was time for an awaited rematch at ROH Final Battle for the Pure Championship, as the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia was facing the man he took the Title from initially in Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. Each wrestler would have three rope breaks to use during the match, but because of Garcia's gameplay, Yuta would end up using all of his much earlier than anyone anticipated. Despite the odds and being down to no rope breaks, Yuta was able to hit Garcia with a flurry of offense after a cover, never letting him breathe and gain a foothold, and he was able to knock out Garcia and get the win, becoming the new ROH Pure Champion.
ComicBook
WWE: Every Record The New Day Broke at NXT Deadline By Winning the NXT Tag Titles
The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. And with the win, the pair made history in quite a few ways. As a trio, Woods, Kingston and Big E now combine for 12 tag team championship reigns in WWE and Woods & Kingston now join The Revival (aka FTR) and The Street Profits as the only team to have held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT tag titles at least once. Kingston also now holds the record for most tag team championship reigns in WWE history with 15, surpassing Booker T's 14 reigns recognized from his time in WWE and WCW.
ComicBook
WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023 Date, Early Lineup Announced
WWE's NXT will finally be back on the road next year when the NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view takes place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before that takes place, the developmental brand will have its annual New Year's Evil on Jan. 10, 2023, inside the WWE Performance Center. Shawn Michaels confirmed on the post-show conference call following Saturday's NXT Deadline that the show will be headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez. A yet-to-be-named return was also teased for the show.
ComicBook
Sasha Banks and Bayley Reunion Announced
Sasha Banks has been away from the world of professional wrestling for the better part of 2022. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion walked out of WWE alongside teammate Naomi ahead of an episode of Monday Night Raw, with the reported reasoning being creative frustrations. Since then, Banks and Naomi have remained in the spotlight, appearing at red carpet premieres for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and streaming shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While the public is not necessarily privy to all the notable names that Banks has appeared with, photographs have revealed that she has spent time with The New Day, Bandido, and Juventud Guerrera while on her sabbatical.
ComicBook
Sasha Banks Is Reportedly Done With WWE (For Now)
Sasha Banks' status with WWE has been a mystery ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw back in mid-May. News broke earlier this week that Banks would be present for New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, which raised even more questions. Dave Meltzer explained the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that Banks is effectively "done" with WWE right now, but that can change at any time. Even though WWE will have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom via The Good Brothers' involvement, they reportedly had nothing to do with Banks being there.
ComicBook
WWE's The New Day Become NXT Tag Team Champions at Deadline
Two matches in and NXT Deadline was already rolling, and it was now time for the NXT Tag Team Champions to defend their Titles against one of WWE's most beloved teams. Tonight's match would pit NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs The New Day, and both teams would pull out all the stops to get the win, including a hilarious Titles spot that ended up with all four stars laying down in the ring. Pretty Deadly came close several times to taking down The New Day, but they couldn't quite deal the deal, and it was Woods and Kingston who would get the win, becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions and earning the Triple Crown in the process.
Comments / 0