After an exciting opening match at ROH Final Battle, it was time for the ROH Women's Championship match, which featured two stars very familiar with each other. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez returned from injury several weeks ago and came face to face with her new challenger Athena, and now the two were finally meeting one on one with the Title on the line. They knew each other quite well, so they were able to counter each other's moves and styles throughout the match. Both had a few new tricks too though, but it was Athena who would seal the deal, delivering her finisher from the top rope and pinning Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion.

1 DAY AGO