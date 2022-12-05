Read full article on original website
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
HBO Max Pulling Gordita Chronicles From Its Platform
HBO Max has made the decision to remove another popular show from its app. This time the program in question is Gordita Chronicles. Showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz broke the news on Twitter to a chorus of sad fans. Warner Bros. Discovery has been vocal about trying to trim costs and that has taken the form of a lot of kids content, animation, and live-action family programming getting cut. Nothing as wild as the Batgirl situation where the company decided to shelve the movie although it was complete. But, a lot of people out there are scared for their favorite Max Originals if they're not one of the three most-streamed things on the platform. Every day there's another show announced as canceled or being pulled off of HBO Max. Hopefully, things settle down sooner rather than later. But, that comes as little comfort to people who will not be able to pull up Gordita Chronicles whenever they want. Check out what the showrunner had to say down below.
Game of Thrones Star Debunks Popular Rumor
This has been an exciting weekend for fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as the first-ever official fan convention is taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. Many of the shows' stars are in attendance and some House of the Dragon actors have shared hopes about their character's futures while some Game of Thrones actors are clearing up old rumors. Jack Gleeson, who played the hated Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, took part in a panel today (via Entertainment Weekly) and debunked a rumor that he's had bad run-ins with fans.
Netflix Releases Wednesday Blooper Reel
If you've been enjoying Wednesday on Netflix, then you'll probably appreciate a compilation of several bloopers featuring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spinoff of the fan-favorite The Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. After getting kicked out of her public high school for defending her brother from a group of bullies, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She quickly gets involved in a murder mystery that she tries to solve. A lot happens throughout the course of the eight-episode first season, so of course there are some hilarious bloopers to check out.
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
Red One: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Look at J.K. Simmons' Santa Claus
Dwayne Johnson took to social media this week to share a number of new behind-the-scenes shots of J.K. Simmons as a ripped Santa Claus in Red One, the upcoming action-comedy from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan. The film stars Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles, with Simmons as Santa and Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus. Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels) also star in the film, which feels like the kind of broad adventure comedy that Johnson does best. It's happening amid a marketplace full of unconventional Christmas stories, from Spirited (with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell) to Violent Night (with David Harbour and John Leguizamo).
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
Star Trek: Picard Reveals New Look at Worf in Season 3
Star Trek: Picard has released a new image of a familiar face from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worf. The image from TV Line shows Michael Dorn's Worf standing in the Transporter Bay where he seems to be conversing with (if not re-meeting) Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The 25th Century's version of Worf is a lot more silver-haired, older and wiser, and clearly more in tune with his Klingon side. Based on the promotional materials for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we already know that looks won't be the only major change to Worf.
Demon Slayer Season 3 Confirms Release Window
The last year has been a quiet one for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but that silence will not go on for much longer. If you did not know, the team is working on season three right now, and ufotable has given netizens peeks at the comeback throughout production. This weekend, fans were given an even better look thanks to a TV special in Japan, and the event closed with the revelation of season three's release window.
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'
Lainey Wilson tells USA Today about her "Yellowstone" acting debut and her screen romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan in the Dec. 11 episode.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Review - A Thrilling and Bloody Prequel Well Worth Your Time
1200 years before Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer would undertake their epic quest, the continent was still full of conflict, political intrigue, and magic. It wasn't full of larger-than-life monsters and those who hunt them, however, until the conjunction of the spheres. The Witcher: Blood Origin seeks to establish what led to that world-changing event and weave new threads into the universe moving forward, all while spinning a compelling adventure unto itself. The goals are lofty, especially when trying to achieve them in just four episodes, but I quickly found myself drawn in by the stellar mix of peculiar personalities and bloody action, all brought together in a classic tale of rebellion, hope, and sacrifice. It has its flaws, but Blood Origin is an easy recommendation for those looking to jump into this world as well as for those who are already so lovingly invested in it.
Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Comments on Lady Gaga Casting Rumor
While it's been confirmed Lady Gaga will join the world of DC thanks to her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, there has been increasing speculation she could also soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been long-standing rumors one Lady Lylla (as voiced by Gaga) would debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, rumors that ended up being confirmed when the first teaser trailer for the threequel showed the character hugging Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Gaga's name was missing from any credits entirely, however, and James Gunn has now answered whether or not the singer will be voicing the character.
Jackass Star Bam Margera Reportedly Hospitalized, Put on Ventilator
Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalized and put on a ventilator. TMZ shared news that the Viva La Bam star had a severe case of pneumonia and COVID-19 to boot. In San Diego, he's being treated in a local ICU, but is in stable condition. Over the past year, Bam has been in and out of rehab facilities as he tries to change his life. Recently, he completed a one-year treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. One of those stints inside a facility led to some of his current troubles as he struggled to stay sober. Fans will remember that he missed his part in Jackass 4, which saddened a lot of viewers. However, his former cast mates only wanted what was best for the extreme sports star.
DC's Stargirl Creator Confirms There Were Spinoff Plans
DC's Stargirl ended its three-season run last week and while fans are sad about the end of The CW series but turns out that the fan-favorite series may not have been the only loss. Series creator Geoff Johns says that there was a potential Infinity Inc. spinoff that the series was laying the groundwork for that sadly will not come to fruition. In a recent interview with TVLine, Johns explained how the Season 2 introduction of Jennie Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo) and the story with her brother Todd (Tim Gabriel) in Season 3 set the stage for a spinoff.
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast
The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
Law & Order's Kelli Giddish Posts Farewell to Fans Alongside Final SVU Episode
News broke earlier this year that this season of Law & Order: SVU would be Kelli Giddish's last and that her character Amanda Rollins would be exiting the show. More details came out that it wasn't her choice but one made by the powers that be above the showrunner, and now the time has finally come for Kelli's final episode in the fall finale. Ahead of the episode, Giddish took to Instagram to share a farewell to all the fans that supported Rollins on the show over the years, and she also shared a number of photos with her friends and cast-mates all along that journey.
James Gunn Rules Out One Batman Villain for the DCU
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have been in the hot seat this week after it was revealed that newly appointed co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran might do a hard reboot and recast a lot of major characters. In a new report it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 would be scrapped due to it not fitting in with plans going forward and Patty Jenkins exited the directors chair. It was also revealed that Michael Keaton was supposed to lead a solo Batman movie that would be based on Batman Beyond, but that was canceled after the new co-CEO's came aboard. Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that while parts of the report were true, some of it is actually false or has yet to be determined if true or not. Now, it seems that The Suicide Squad director is using Twitter to reveal that we might not see this one Batman villain in his DC Universe plans.
