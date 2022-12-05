ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple @ Work: Why Apple was well positioned to support IT teams with remote and hybrid work

9to5Mac Gift Guide: Upgrade your work-from-home setup with these products

As work from home continues to be an option for many employees everywhere, it’s never a bad time to upgrade your setup with new accessories and gadgets. Head below as we roundup some of the best additions to your WFH setup, whether you’re buying for someone else this holiday season or crafting your own wish list.
Twitter Blue relaunching on Monday with these features; Musk says character limit will increase to 4,000

Twitter is set to relaunch the Twitter Blue subscription service on Monday. After speculation, the company officially made the announcement this weekend. Twitter Blue will offer a handful of features at launch, including blue checkmarks for subscribers. Those users who subscribe via Twitter for iOS, however, will pay a higher price than those who subscribe via the Twitter website…
Tor Browser now optimized for Apple Silicon with new universal app

Tor Browser is now optimized for Apple Silicon, thanks to a new update rolling out this week. With the newest release of Tor Bowser 12.0, the Mac version of the Firefox-based browser is now a Universal app, meaning it can run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon or Intel chips using the same binary.
Apple removes gag clauses related to workplace harassment after independent counsel review

Back in March, the majority of Apple shareholders voted for an independent review of how the company has handled situations like employees speaking up about sensitive issues. Now that the investigation is complete, Apple has announced that it is eliminating its gag clauses related to workplace discrimination and abuse. First...
Apple now selling HomePod mini in Sweden and more countries

Earlier this week, Apple announced in a local press release that it would expand the availability of the HomePod mini to three more countries on December 13. And beating its own launch expectations, Apple is already selling HomePod mini in Sweden, Finland, and Norway. HomePod mini now available in Sweden...
iPhone 13 Pro/Max up to $437 off in Friday’s best deals, iPhone 14 cases from $37, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazon refurbished iPhone 13 Pro/Max models from $746. Those price cuts are being joined by rare discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, as well as another must-have accessory hitting its best price ever of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
HomeKit Weekly: Using Google Nest Camera with Floodlight shows a glaring weakness in HomeKit Secure Video

I mentioned a few months ago that I planned to use the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight at my new house because it offered 24/7 recording. For my outdoor cameras, it’s something I really wanted going forward. We’ve been in the house a few weeks, so I wanted to report what I’ve learned about the devices, how it compares to HomeKit cameras, and how it works with Starling Home Hub for bridging it to HomeKit.

