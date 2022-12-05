Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Related
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
sfstandard.com
Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
Allegations Twitter turning offices into ‘motel rooms’ being investigated
Allegations that Twitter has turned office space at its Market Street headquarters in San Francisco into makeshift "motel rooms" for employees are going to be investigated, according to the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
Zepeda wins District 2 election tie-breaker after name pulled from paper bag
Cesar Zepeda was declared winner in the stalemate election for the District 2 seat on Richmond City Council today after the City Clerk pulled his name from a red paper bag in an unusual tie-breaker. In the November election, Zepeda and his opponent Andrew Butt received the same number of...
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift bedrooms for employees
Twitter CEO Elon Musk lashed out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) on Tuesday after the city opened an investigation into the social media company for converting extra office space into sleeping quarters for its employees. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe…
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
Wet weather keeping Richmond firefighters busy
Richmond firefighers responded to “dozens” of traffic accidents over the last few rainy days, including two more significant incidents. On I-580 near Bayview Avenue, a vehicle lost control, rolling over and ending up in the marsh area, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters. “The occupant received moderate injuries,” Local 188 officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
American Red Cross honors Richmond Fire Department, fire marshal
The American Red Cross recognized Fire Marshal Eric Govan and the Richmond Fire Department at the 6th Annual Partner Recognition Awards in Pleasant Hill on Nov. 29, according to the Richmond City Manager’s report. Fire Marshal Govan received a Special Recognition for collaborating with the Red Cross to bring...
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0