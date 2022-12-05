Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham. WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!. One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline. Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC...
Bham Now
Here’s where to watch holiday movies in Birmingham this December
Grab some popcorn, it’s time to cozy up in front of the big screen to watch all your holiday movie favorites. From A Christmas Story at the Alabama Theatre to The Grinch at McWane Science Center’s IMAX Theatre, here’s what’s playing this season in Birmingham. Alabama...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Bham Now
Biscuit Love is now open in Cahaba Heights
We know the right way to start a morning in the South is with a biscuit. You can get that delicious goodness at Biscuit Love, a brunch spot that officially opened today, December 7 in Cahaba Heights. Read on to learn about this Tennessee-based restaurant and what’s on the menu.
b-metro.com
Women Business Leaders: Kelli Caulfield
A true entrepreneur, Kelli Caulfield has built a number of businesses throughout the years. Born in May 1982, in New Orleans and reared in Birmingham from age four, Kelli Caulfield is the daughter of the late Ernest Lee Caulfield, Esq., and Gayle Cunningham Caulfield. She is a 2000 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham and in 2004 earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a concentration in History and Philosophy from Xavier University in New Orleans, and later received a Juris Doctor degree.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the full college football bowl season has been filled out. The College Football Playoff will see No. 1 Georgia take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the the Fiesta Bowl.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
wbrc.com
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Mistletoe on Main hosted by Leeds Main Street
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Leeds Main Street is excited to host Mistletoe on Main, a community event, this Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Leeds. “This event is making all my Hallmark Movie dreams come true,” President of Leeds Main Street Kristy Biddle said. “There will be […]
charlottemagazine.com
GUIDE: Celebrating the Holidays in South End
There’s a particularly festive energy to South End during this time of the year. As of one of Charlotte’s premier neighborhoods for retail, restaurants, festivals, and public art, the area is primed for a slew of holiday activations. Below, we’ve gathered several dates and events to know to make the most of the holiday season in South End:
wbrc.com
Food Bank distributing 1,000 holiday food boxes at Birmingham Crossplex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is kicking up their community efforts for the holiday season with a food box distribution at the Birmingham Crossplex. The event will be Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 9 a.m. Holiday boxes, fresh produce and a protein will be...
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured
A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
wbrc.com
Local NASCAR driver brings first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bobby Reuse is opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover, which will make it the first in the state of Alabama. The fast casual restaurant is set to open on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The first 10 guests in line on opening day will receive free macaroni and cheese for one year.
Area hospitals hosting hiring events throughout the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the week several area hospitals will be hosting hiring events. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a hiring event will take place at Bookwood Baptist Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor of the building. Princeton Baptist Medical Center will also be hosting […]
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
