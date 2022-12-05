ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Stabbing in West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot being investigated

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1lWJ_0jXtTpiA00

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department. When officers arrived, the suspect and the victim had already left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Armed Iowa suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Crime scene investigators are on the scene and police are interviewing witnesses and Hy-Vee staff.

Sgt. Heintz said there is no ongoing danger to the public from the incident and more information will be released in this evolving investigation later in the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Shooting in Drake neighborhood sent two people to the hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in the Drake neighborhood resulted in two people suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night. Just before 6 p.m. 911 calls were made reporting two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Ave. When officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived they found one […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

How having a plan can keep you safe during a shooting

DES MOINES (WHO) – Downtown Des Moines has had a series of shootings over the past year at popular nightlife areas. One thing all of these shootings have in common is the moment of panic and confusion people experience when the first shot is fired. Having a plan and being prepared for what to do […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified

LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules

Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Court Records Say Boone County K-9 Officer Died After Being Left In Vehicle

(Boone County, IA) — A Boone County K-9 officer died after being left in a patrol vehicle for nearly 24 hours. Court documents say Bear, the K-9 Officer, was found in Sgt. Dallas Wingate’s truck in September. They say he was in the truck from around 10 p.m. September 1st to 8 p.m. September 2nd. Wingate resigned from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on September 8th. The Story County Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana

ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm

A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip

Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man

A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on Warrant

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash of Creston at his residence on Monday afternoon on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of indecent exposure (a serious misdemeanor). Officer transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested three people and received a theft report. Police arrested 41-year-old Gregory James Clair of Creston Thursday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Clair with 18 counts of Sex Abuse-Child Under 12, four counts of Incest, and two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $495,000 cash.
CRESTON, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement

Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
POLK COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients

A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy