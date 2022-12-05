Read full article on original website
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa
Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
8 South Dakota Words Outsiders Will Never Understand
There are certain words that just stick out for South Dakotans. But if you're not from around here, you'll likely have no idea what they mean. Here are eight of the most "South Dakota" words you'll ever hear, and why they have outsiders scratching their heads. Cattywampus: According to a...
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
Highest Suicide Rate-Where Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank
The holidays aren't so merry for some as others let loose and bring out all the bells and whistles to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year. There are family gatherings, company parties, and socializing after work, all during this special time of year. However, there is a sad and tragic side to the holidays.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Is This Legal? Iowa DOT Weighs In On… Unique Trailer [PHOTOS]
Now here’s something you don’t see every day, never mind just driving around on Iowa streets. I grew up around trucks. My family owns a milk trucking business so I have been no stranger to the workings of an 18-wheeler. Now can I hop in one and drive it? No, but that’s beside the point here.
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?
It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Country Star Cancels Iowa Show After Health Scare
One country singer was set to take to the stage in Iowa for a holiday show in early December. Unfortunately, she had to back out at the last minute due to a health concern. LeAnn Rimes has been on the road this month performing a series of holiday shows all across the country. The 'How Do I Live' singer was set to make a few more stops before rapping up the tour for the year.
How Bad Is the Flu So Far in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
'Tis the season for the chills, aches, and sniffles that come with the flu. And this year's strain of the viral infection is hitting the Tri-State area with a vengeance. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show that respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat were reported in 7.5% of all visits to healthcare providers during the week ending November 26.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
