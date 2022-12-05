ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa

Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?

It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
WINNER, SD
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
Country Star Cancels Iowa Show After Health Scare

One country singer was set to take to the stage in Iowa for a holiday show in early December. Unfortunately, she had to back out at the last minute due to a health concern. LeAnn Rimes has been on the road this month performing a series of holiday shows all across the country. The 'How Do I Live' singer was set to make a few more stops before rapping up the tour for the year.
IOWA STATE
How Bad Is the Flu So Far in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?

'Tis the season for the chills, aches, and sniffles that come with the flu. And this year's strain of the viral infection is hitting the Tri-State area with a vengeance. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show that respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat were reported in 7.5% of all visits to healthcare providers during the week ending November 26.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]

Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
IOWA STATE
