The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decadesCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck OccursZack LoveCoatsville, MO
Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900sCJ CoombsLancaster, MO
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMissouri State
ktvo.com
Reindeer Romp returns for its 39th year in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 39th Reindeer Romp returned to Kirksville on Saturday morning. A.T. Still University's Class of 2025 hosted a marathon that included a four-mile run and a 1.5-mile walk for participants of all ages. The students in charge wanted to use the event to get people out...
ktvo.com
Barbara Josephine Conley, 82, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Barbara (Bobbi) Josephine Conley left this world on December 7, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her husband Jack Conley of Dardenne Prairie, MO and their daughters and spouses Erin (Terry) Kilburn of Bella Vista, AR; Stacey (Jeff) Kelley of Brentwood, MO; and Regan (John) Quinn of Monroe City, MO. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Bobby) Hance Welch, Hayden Kilburn, Alex Hance, Anne Marie Quinn, Rose Quinn, John Paul Quinn, Gianna Quinn, Robert Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack and Adelaide Welch. She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline, father Walter, brothers Walter, Quentin, Charles and Bill, sisters Birdie, Mamie, and Audrey, along with several nieces and nephews.
ktvo.com
Adair County Public Library hosts Holiday Craft Fair
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri library looked to help spread some Christmas cheer by hosting a craft fair. The Adair County Public Library hosted a Children's Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday in Kirksville. The free event brought in well over 100 kids to come together to enjoy arts...
ktvo.com
Shop with a Cop among 5 organizations to benefit from Midwest Ford Fest proceeds
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ford enthusiasts in southeast Iowa are divvying up proceeds raised during their August car show in Ottumwa. Members of the Iowa-Missouri Ford Club stopped by the Wapello County Law Center Thursday to drop off a check for $500. The extra funds, brought in from the annual...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri phone, television and internet company celebrates 70th anniversary
NOVINGER, Mo. — Seven decades is a long time to be in business and that is exactly what one northeast Missouri cooperative has been celebrating this year. Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company (NEMR) started its business in 1952. Since then the company continues to strive to offer the most...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa Job Corps Center hosts student career training expo
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Job Corps Center hosted a student-led career training expo on its campus Thursday. Students studying in construction, health care, information technology, and transportation provided information, tours and training demonstrations to more than 40 employers and workforce development representatives looking to learn more about the Job Corps program.
ktvo.com
Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
ktvo.com
Gas price decrease not yet seen in northeast Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Supply, demand and competition are three factors that dictate the prices of anything you buy, including gasoline. The average price of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $2.87 according to GasBuddy. That is nearly a $0.51 decrease from last month's prices. However, in northeast Missouri,...
ktvo.com
660 Charitable Motorcycle Organization hosts 2nd annual chili cook-off
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 660 Motorcycle Charitable Organization hosted its second annual Toys-for-Tots Chili Cook-off on Saturday. Toys-for-Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organization members say that with...
ktvo.com
Sheriff calls Queen City house fire 'criminal'
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Schuyler County Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO Friday night that Kylie Prough, of Queen City, was found by the Davis County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office and released to a friend. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Northeast Missouri law enforcement and firefighters thought they had a fatal house...
ktvo.com
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
