ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Reindeer Romp returns for its 39th year in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 39th Reindeer Romp returned to Kirksville on Saturday morning. A.T. Still University's Class of 2025 hosted a marathon that included a four-mile run and a 1.5-mile walk for participants of all ages. The students in charge wanted to use the event to get people out...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Barbara Josephine Conley, 82, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer

Barbara (Bobbi) Josephine Conley left this world on December 7, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her husband Jack Conley of Dardenne Prairie, MO and their daughters and spouses Erin (Terry) Kilburn of Bella Vista, AR; Stacey (Jeff) Kelley of Brentwood, MO; and Regan (John) Quinn of Monroe City, MO. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Bobby) Hance Welch, Hayden Kilburn, Alex Hance, Anne Marie Quinn, Rose Quinn, John Paul Quinn, Gianna Quinn, Robert Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack and Adelaide Welch. She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline, father Walter, brothers Walter, Quentin, Charles and Bill, sisters Birdie, Mamie, and Audrey, along with several nieces and nephews.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Adair County Public Library hosts Holiday Craft Fair

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri library looked to help spread some Christmas cheer by hosting a craft fair. The Adair County Public Library hosted a Children's Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday in Kirksville. The free event brought in well over 100 kids to come together to enjoy arts...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa Job Corps Center hosts student career training expo

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Job Corps Center hosted a student-led career training expo on its campus Thursday. Students studying in construction, health care, information technology, and transportation provided information, tours and training demonstrations to more than 40 employers and workforce development representatives looking to learn more about the Job Corps program.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
BLOOMFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa

NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Gas price decrease not yet seen in northeast Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Supply, demand and competition are three factors that dictate the prices of anything you buy, including gasoline. The average price of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $2.87 according to GasBuddy. That is nearly a $0.51 decrease from last month's prices. However, in northeast Missouri,...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

660 Charitable Motorcycle Organization hosts 2nd annual chili cook-off

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 660 Motorcycle Charitable Organization hosted its second annual Toys-for-Tots Chili Cook-off on Saturday. Toys-for-Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organization members say that with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Sheriff calls Queen City house fire 'criminal'

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Schuyler County Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO Friday night that Kylie Prough, of Queen City, was found by the Davis County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office and released to a friend. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Northeast Missouri law enforcement and firefighters thought they had a fatal house...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
MACON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy