Union County Animal Protection Society experiencing difficulties with increase in the stray animal population

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With the growing stray animal population in Union County, Ark., the Union County Animal Protection Society is facing a difficult time managing the animals in the area. According to El Dorado News-Times, the organization took in approximately 696 animals in 2022 and only 171 animals were adopted.

The Union County Animal Protection Society’s 2022 budget was $373,000 and $132,201 of the budget went to part-time and full-time workers on the payroll. Also, $129,399 of the budget went to veterinary bills.

On top of everything the Union County Animal Protection Society is enduring, their source of dog food for nearly two years will no longer be able to provide help in the midst of inflation. The organization’s primary 2022 expense was transporting animals.

According to reports, the organization partners with multiple out-of-state animal shelters that are in Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. As of November 17, 2022, the Union County Animal Protection Society transported nearly 400 dogs and over 100 cats out of state.

With the animal shelter not having enough finances to manage its animal population, it has become difficult for the Union County Animal Protection Society to continue to help the animal population and they are asking for support from the community.