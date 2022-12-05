ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, AR

Union County Animal Protection Society experiencing difficulties with increase in the stray animal population

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjQrI_0jXtT6W400

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With the growing stray animal population in Union County, Ark., the Union County Animal Protection Society is facing a difficult time managing the animals in the area. According to El Dorado News-Times, the organization took in approximately 696 animals in 2022 and only 171 animals were adopted.

The Union County Animal Protection Society’s 2022 budget was $373,000 and $132,201 of the budget went to part-time and full-time workers on the payroll. Also, $129,399 of the budget went to veterinary bills.

On top of everything the Union County Animal Protection Society is enduring, their source of dog food for nearly two years will no longer be able to provide help in the midst of inflation. The organization’s primary 2022 expense was transporting animals.

According to reports, the organization partners with multiple out-of-state animal shelters that are in Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. As of November 17, 2022, the Union County Animal Protection Society transported nearly 400 dogs and over 100 cats out of state.

With the animal shelter not having enough finances to manage its animal population, it has become difficult for the Union County Animal Protection Society to continue to help the animal population and they are asking for support from the community.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Santa in the park at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Santa was in town visiting all the children in the Arklamiss as part of Christmas at Kiroli’s “Santa in the Park” event. We got the inside scoop at both of these events. Stuart Hodnett, Director of Parks and Recreation for West Monroe, told us what Christmas at Kiroli is. “Christmas at Kiroli […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Minden male charged with stalking

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
MINDEN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Junction City School District placed on lockdown

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
JUNCTION CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken latch on the exterior screen door, the window of the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe homeowner finds stranger in their yard burning garbage; suspect also arrested for drug possession

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, a homeowner on Nat Street in West Monroe, La. called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a stranger trespassing on their property. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the suspect, 41-year-old Antonio […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Mayor run-off race

STERLINGTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Sterlington mayor race is one of the major run-off races in the Arklamiss. We spoke to both candidates about their final campaign push. Matt Talbert, the mayoral candidate, told us what his team did for their final campaign. “So we felt really good going into the runoff.” 30 days seems like […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before […]
STERLINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two booked on drug charges

A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges Monday with both claiming ownership of narcotics found in the car. A Ruston Police officer stopped a car on Mills Avenue for a traffic violation about 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. While speaking to passenger Paula Baker, 51, of Castor, an officer noticed her extreme nervousness and suspected impairment by a substance other than alcohol. When asked if she had anything illegal in the purse beside her, Baker reportedly said there might be pills in the purse. She opened the purse to show the officer who saw a small bag of suspected marijuana and a prescription bottle with the label removed.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy