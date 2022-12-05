Read full article on original website
Lisandra Romero
6d ago
I hope the reward money was giving to the person that called when they saw him to get him arrested
16
James Thompson
6d ago
In this case scenario there had to be a Very Large number of personnel because 2/3 or better (Especially Females) wanted to ELIMINATE him 💯.
4
QBdon’tcare
6d ago
Oh how I hope he gets some “ street like justice” while in prison!!!!!
16
NECN
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Conn.
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in 2019 fatal shooting in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — A jury found a Windsor Locks man guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter and Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Assault on Thursday. Antwon Barnes’ conviction in Hartford Superior Court stems from the shooting death of Leroy Jefferson, 35, in the hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building on Oct. 22, 2019.
Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death
The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
Hartford man sentenced in death of infant daughter
A Hartford man has been sentenced for the death of his daughter in 2018. Edwin Babilonia must serve five years of a 20-year sentence, followed by probation.
Norwich man arrested for shooting death that stemmed from argument: Police
NORWICH, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman that happened in Norwich last month. Atlantikh Balidemaj, 22, of Norwich, was arrested this week and is facing murder and firearm charges, police said. Balidemaj is accused of fatally shooting Jashira Pagan outside...
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
milfordmirror.com
Prosecutor: Milford police didn’t resubmit arrest warrant application for man now charged with murder
MILFORD — A prosecutor said Friday that an arrest warrant application from police last month for the suspect in a domestic homicide this week was returned to cops with a request for more information and “not resubmitted.”. Julie Minogue was killed Tuesday night inside her Salem Walk condo...
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
NBC Connecticut
Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police
A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
Autopsy update released in Canterbury use of force investigation
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General released an update Friday in the use-of-force investigation into the death of a Hebron man after police deployed a taser on him days prior. An autopsy was performed and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded Marzi's death was...
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault
2022-12-10@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police received a call of a man in the 100 block of Terry Place suffering injured after an assault with a weapon (the weapon was not indicated). While police were on the scene the man became combative with EMS and police assisting him. One police officer was struck by the man, identified as as.
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
Eyewitness News
Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year.New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson…
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
