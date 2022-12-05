Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
informnny.com
Syracuse wins against Georgetown
SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — The teams and one of the coaches are different, but it was a battle of former Big East rivals in the JMA Wireless Dome this afternoon. The Syracuse Orange beat the Georgetown Hoyas. The final score was 83-64. Syracuse’s next game is against Monmouth Monday at...
informnny.com
SU Soccer Advances to National Title Game
CARY, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse outlasted Creighton on Friday night in Cary, N.C., to advance to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history. The 3-2 victory brings Syracuse’s win total to 18, a program record for the Orange. Levonte Johnson scored the game-winning...
informnny.com
Fair sparks Syracuse to blowout win over Coppin State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team picked up its seventh win of the season on Thursday night, defeating Coppin State 93-75 at the JMA Wireless Dome. SU shook off a slow start, outscoring the Eagles 28-18 in the second quarter. The Orange would put the...
informnny.com
SU men’s soccer looks to make history at the College Cup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – No. 3 seed Syracuse men’s soccer looks to get one step closer to the NCAA National Championship, as the Orange take on Creighton in the NCAA College Cup Semifinal on Friday, Dec. 9. Kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. is scheduled for 6 p.m. and fans can catch all the action on ESPNU.
informnny.com
Ornament concert scheduled for Dec. 10 in Watertown canceled
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ornament performance presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, originally scheduled for Dec. 10 at Dulles State Office Building, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a date next year. Event organizers said the performance has been canceled due to the illness of...
informnny.com
Plans evolve for JCC’s downtown Watertown education space
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans have evolved for Jefferson Community College’s new space in downtown Watertown. The entrepreneurship education space, set to be located in the historic building at 124-136 Franklin Street, will be named “NEST,” an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study and Teach, according to JCC officials.
informnny.com
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
informnny.com
Deadly rollover crash in Clay left one dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
