Athens, GA

UGA football winners and losers following SEC championship victory, College Football Playoff berth

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 6 days ago
Winner: Chris Smith

At this point, the expectation is that Smith will make a big play for the Bulldogs. He did so twice, again, on Saturday against LSU to give Georgia its first SEC championship game win since the 2017 season.

For Smith, it was his first win in four tries.

“It feels amazing,” Smith said on the win. “Just coming up short so many times, just to finally be able to get a win, it feels great for sure.”

After Nazir Stackhouse blocked an LSU field goal, Smith ran up to the ball and waited to see what LSU would do. With the dejected Tigers heading to the sidelines, Smith noted that none of the 11 players had their eyes on the football.

So against the advice of his offensive coordinator in the booth. Smith picked the ball up and ran it back 95 yards for a touchdown. Instead of going up 3-0, LSU found itself down 7-0

“That’s football savvy and football awareness for him to pick that ball up,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Because we tell them. We showed him video of guys touching the ball after the block and the other team gaining possession. But we also say if you can score, go do it.”

Read more winners and losers at DawgNation.com

Atlanta, GA
