Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?
It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
News Center Anchor Pat Callaghan’s Final Broadcast Is Tonight
After a whopping 43 years on the air, a Maine legend is calling it a day!. It sure is funny how you just take some things for granted. You always think the people you watch on TV, or listen to on the radio, or watch play sports, will do it forever. Obviously, this is not the case.
Needhams Were Created in Maine But Named After a Non-Mainer Who Almost Got Eaten by Cannibals
What pops into your mind when you think of the Pine Tree State?. Pine trees, duh, and then of course you have the classic lobster roll, moose, blueberries, lighthouses, and whoopie pies. I would definitely say those are some classic Maine staples. But what about Needhams? Do you know what...
Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?
Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
13 Made-Up Maine Towns From Movies, TV You Wish You Could Visit
There are over 700 Maine cities and towns. That's a lot of places. And while there are some pretty recognizable ones for Mainers and those from away, like Portland, Augusta, Bangor, etc, some of the most famous Maine towns are not even real. In fact, some people's idea of what...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Maine Wardens are Looking for a Missing Saint George Woman
The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Saint George. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband, Paul. He told officials that he woke up Wednesday morning to find Francine was home. After several hours of waiting for her to return, he went looking for her. Eventually, he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to report her missing. Paul says that Francine left her phone at the house and that he thinks she left the house on States Point Road on foot. It's not clear what she was wearing other than that she may have had a dark/black jacket.
Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean
If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
No $450 Relief Checks for Mainers as Governor’s Proposal Fails
The Governor's Emergency Winter Heating Relief Plan failed to achieve the 2/3rds vote in the Legislature it needed to pass. With heating costs rising, and the general challenges of inflation, Governor Janet Mills' administration put together an initiative that would have paid each qualifying Maine resident a $450 check or, as the Governor announced it, an average of $900 per household. The money was intended to help residents defray the rising costs of heating their homes. As part of the proposal, money would have been made available to several heating assistance programs across the state, as well.
Where Do You Suppose the Good Old Maine Accent is Disappearing to?
Things have changed since I was a kid. I know that's kind of an obvious statement, but really it's true. When I was young, it seemed everyone older than me had an accent. For instance, at Christmas my family always had Waldorf Salad. But to this day, I have a hard time not calling it "Wald-off" instead. It's drilled into my brain.
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
A Maine TikTok Star Visited ‘Gardens Aglow’ & You Should Too!
You definitely need to put a road trip to Costal Maine Botanical Gardens on your holiday to-do list!. TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis.
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Both Feet in Maine?
Let's talk about driving, shall we? I got my permit when I was 15 and then my license, on the second try when I was 16. I have been driving for 21 years and I think I have a pretty good handle on the steering wheel, if you get my meaning.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
If You Feel Like Moths Are Everywhere Right Now, There’s a Reason.
Sometimes, Mother Nature does really weird stuff. I don't fully understand how the Universe operates. Honestly, no one does. Mother Nature has this tendency to do whatever inspires her in the moment, regardless of how it may affect the rest of the world. Want a 70 degree day in November? No problem! But... it's gotta have 40mph winds with it, so you can't possibly enjoy it.
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
Mid-week Storm To Bring Strong Winds + Soaking Rain to Maine
A High Wind Watch has been issued for coastal areas, as a storm brings gusty winds and rain to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Downeast coast, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday evening, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times. Winds will remain strong inland, where the Bangor area could see gusts 40-45 MPH at times.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
