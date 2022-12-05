Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health issues $50M in bonds to finance new and existing projects
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital groups in the country, is issuing $50 million of new bonds both to finance new projects and to help refinance existing ones. The transaction, dated Dec. 7, has an initial interest rate of 3.62 percent and the bond will mature...
beckershospitalreview.com
Highest paid specialties for NPs
Year over year, median total cash compensation for physician assistants and nurse practitioners climbed by 4.5 percent, according to a survey released Dec. 7 by consulting firm SullivanCotter. The "2022 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey" examines advanced practice provider median total cash compensation, which includes base pay plus...
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare must innovate to attract and retain workforce, AHA says in new report
The U.S. nursing workforce lost more than 100,000 people between 2019 and 2022, its largest decline in 40 years, and the American Hospital Association wants to do something about that to ensure healthcare systems can retain workers, a new report said. The challenge remains writ large as there is a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Long COVID's toll on retirement planning
Americans living with long COVID-19 have not only experienced the health effects related to the condition, but also significant effects to their finances, medical expenses and jobs, CNBC reported Dec. 8. People with long COVID-19 can experience symptoms that last weeks, months or longer. Some experience waves of symptoms while...
beckershospitalreview.com
Crafting the C-suite of tomorrow: How 4 top health systems approach leadership development
Developing leaders from within a health system can serve the system on several fronts. It can cut back on hiring costs and funnel employees into long, fruitful careers. Providing growth opportunities shows staff they are valued and equips them with the tools they need to be successful — which in turn improves retention and satisfaction, top leadership development organizations told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
'I am not here to negotiate': AMA president pushes Congress to block Medicare cuts
Provider groups and congressional allies are lobbying vigorously to prevent a wave of Medicare payment cuts in the face of inflationary price hikes, The Washington Post reported Dec. 9. "I am not here to negotiate," AMA President Jack Resneck, Jr., MD, told the outlet of his recent visits to Capitol...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE Healthcare to cut debt, explore acquisitions after spinoff
GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA funds digital platform to bring music to patients' bedside
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is donating $1 million to Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that brings live music to patients' bedsides, to help MOC create an online platform. MOC's virtual and in-person programs will be implemented at 16 HCA Healthcare hospitals across California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth company adds former HHS deputy to legal team
Telehealth company Ro has tapped Gia Lee, former deputy general counsel at HHS, as the company's new legal chief, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 9. Ms. Lee spent the last three years as general counsel for health insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. In 2011, Ms. Lee joined HHS and spent six years with the agency.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest healthcare moves from Google in 2022
From entering into an agreement with EHR vendor Epic to helping some of the biggest health systems improve health equity through data, Google is continuing its push into the healthcare industry. Here are 10 of the biggest healthcare moves from the company in 2022:. Google Cloud partnered with health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD, CareCentrix leader departs Walgreens board after tiff over independence
Steven Shulman, a healthcare executive with ties to VillageMD and CareCentrix, has resigned from Walgreens' board after a spat with other members over whether he was an independent voice, according to a securities filing. Mr. Shulman wrote in his resignation letter that he has been asked to leave board meetings,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Are workers winning the wage war?
In the fight to attract talent, companies began offering pay hikes to stand out from their competitors. That trend appears to be continuing even as the labor demand softens, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. Annual growth in hourly earnings rose from 4.9 percent in October to 5.1 percent...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has entered into an agreement with Chinese venture capital firm Morningside to accelerate its digital health portfolio. Under the agreement, Hartford HealthCare and Morningside will select and work with a series of pilot programs to collect outcomes data that validates the digital health approach, according to a Dec. 9 press release Hartford shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
CHS chair to receive additional $265K annual payment in new role
Wayne T. Smith, who is retiring as executive chair of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, is to receive a $265,000 stipend on top of a regular compensation package in his new role as nonexecutive chair, the company said in a Dec. 8 filing. While receiving standard equity grants and a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Startup founded by Novant Health, Intermountain veterans lands $8.5M in seed funding
SaVia Health, a clinical decision support startup led by veterans of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has received $8.5 million in seed funding. The software-as-a-service company embeds formerly paper-based clinical support tools into EHRs for more efficient patient care. The startup was founded by Will...
