GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.

2 DAYS AGO