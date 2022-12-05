Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge

The crash shut down Hatem Bridge in both directions in Havre De Grace. Photo Credit: Twitter/@MDTA

An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident.

In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.

The crash reportedly happened between Highway 222 and Aiken Avenue, leading to a closure of nearly two hours before the bridge was reopened shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, just in time for commuters.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which shut down traffic in both directions. No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

