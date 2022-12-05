ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning.

Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block of East Towne Mall and hit him in the head with a small axe.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was not found and an investigation is ongoing.

Rusty
6d ago

Odd are 10 to 0ne, this attacker was driven out of the area, and will never be found.

Monty
6d ago

madison just keeps getting deeper in that dark hole!!

