Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning.

Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block of East Towne Mall and hit him in the head with a small axe.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect was not found and an investigation is ongoing.

