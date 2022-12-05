Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Two men in custody after shooting over infidelity, meth possession
One man was arrested after an altercation over infidelity escalated into gunfire and the victim was later found in possession of methamphetamine in a residential neighborhood in Vero Beach, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Friday. Mark Perruzzi, 64, had learned his significant other had invited Jason Nesbitt, 46, over...
wflx.com
City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer
The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
wflx.com
Bicyclist dies in a crash with car in South Vero Beach
A 42-year-old Okeechobee man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle near Vero Beach early Friday night, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said. The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. at Fourth Street and Old Dixie Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. Deputies...
wflx.com
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the...
wflx.com
Postal Service seeks suspect who stole mail from business complex
The search is on for a mail thief who investigators said targeted a business complex in Palm Beach Gardens. It happened Sunday night at the Woodbine Commons Plaza on Military Trail. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect pulling into the parking lot in a white cargo van. But it's what you...
wflx.com
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
wflx.com
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
wflx.com
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents investigated a suspected "maritime smuggling event" near the Lake Worth Beach Pier on Friday morning. According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.
wflx.com
Homes for our Troops building house for wounded veteran in West Palm Beach
A nonprofit organization committed to constructing and donating specialized adapted homes for severely woundedveterans is building a home for a veteran who was severely injured during his tour in Iraq. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Amaris was burned over 75% of his body during his second combat tour in Iraq in...
wflx.com
Annual Walk the Walk raises money for children's charities in Palm Beach County
A Palm Beach County organization is raising money to to aid at-risk children and their families in need. People of all ages participated in the Children's Foundation of Palm Beach County's second annual Walk the Walk event as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon on Saturday. The...
wflx.com
Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach
Runners took the streets of downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning for the Garden of Life marathon. The event took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the Meyer Ampitheatre and garnered athletes from 42 different states and 19 countries. Runners began along the intracoastal on Flagler Drive before looping back...
wflx.com
School district committee delays setting student boundaries for new high school
The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set student boundaries for its newest high school in 18 years. On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.
wflx.com
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton. Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion. A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the...
