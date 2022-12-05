U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents investigated a suspected "maritime smuggling event" near the Lake Worth Beach Pier on Friday morning. According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO