The Washington Commanders were given two early Christmas gifts Sunday in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. In the early 1 p.m. ET time slot of games, the Eagles scored the first 21 points on their way to an easy 48-22 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. The Giants’ loss means their record now stands at 7-5-1, identical with Washington heading toward NBC’s Sunday Night game of the Week at FedEx Field next Sunday, December 18.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO