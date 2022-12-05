ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

Harold Clark
6d ago

One game at a time. I'm not expecting playoffs this year (but keeping my fingers crossed). Next year is the season I'm looking forward to.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Arik Armstead on his 49ers stellar defense after 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, SF’s 6th straight win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks to FOX40 about Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, how this season’s defense ranks against previous squads he’s played on, the conversation he had with Tom Brady and the impressive start from rookie Brock Purdy, resulting in Levi’s Stadium chanted his name.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders given two gifts in NFL Week 14

The Washington Commanders were given two early Christmas gifts Sunday in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. In the early 1 p.m. ET time slot of games, the Eagles scored the first 21 points on their way to an easy 48-22 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. The Giants’ loss means their record now stands at 7-5-1, identical with Washington heading toward NBC’s Sunday Night game of the Week at FedEx Field next Sunday, December 18.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Big Lead

Kenny Pickett Hurt After Roquan Smith Slams Him to Ground Using Facemask

Kenny Pickett was forced to leave Sunday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens very early. In the first quarter, Pickett got sacked by Ravens LB Roquan Smith and got violently slammed to the ground. Pickett was immediately taken to the blue medical tent on the sideline, was checked for a concussion, then went to the locker room shortly thereafter. He was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy