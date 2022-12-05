ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Sunshine: RMAC programs sweep NCAA cross country titles

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
Don't challenge the RMAC to a race.

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference heavyweights Colorado School of Mines (men) and Adams State (women) swept the NCAA Division II cross country championships.

Mines won the men's national title for the third time since 2015. Adams State won its 20th title on the women's side.

Mines junior Dillon Powell, an Air Academy product, won his first individual title. Adams State junior Stephanie Cotter, a junior from Cork, Ireland, won her second individual title.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

