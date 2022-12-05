CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.

