Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Wake school board swears in 5 new members

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies provides high schoolers college credit and exposure to biotechnologies

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. A new innovative high school focused on biotechnologies offered through Wake Tech helps students earn associate degrees while earning their high school diplomas. It’s all happening through North Carolina’s Cooperative Innovative High Schools, which are public schools operating through cooperation between public...
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education

Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
WILMINGTON, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

