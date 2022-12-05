Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Knife-wielding man arrested on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Officers were called to a disturbance before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bojangles on South Road, where they found a man threatening both employees and a Chapel Hill bus driver. The Frank Porter Graham Student Union on South Road is where University of North Carolina...
In Depth with Dan: Tackling your lingering questions about attack on Moore County power grid
Since the Dec. 3 attack on the Moore County power grid, WRAL News has worked to try to answer several lingering questions. WRAL's Dag Haggerty is looking into some of these questions to help provide deeper insight into what we do know -- and what we don't. How vulnerable is...
Wake school board swears in 5 new members
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Moore County Schools students missing fourth straight day as power restored
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Although power is back on for most in Moore County, the impact of the days-long, county-wide outage is still causing one problem for many families. Students are spending another day out of class on Thursday. WRAL News asked Moore County Schools leaders why school remains...
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
wraltechwire.com
Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies provides high schoolers college credit and exposure to biotechnologies
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. A new innovative high school focused on biotechnologies offered through Wake Tech helps students earn associate degrees while earning their high school diplomas. It’s all happening through North Carolina’s Cooperative Innovative High Schools, which are public schools operating through cooperation between public...
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
Chronicle
Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education
Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
Warrants: Student teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on a charge of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, of Apex to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School – where they say she was a student teacher.
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
U.S. Constitution on display in Raleigh for first time in decades
On Dec. 13, the Constitution will go to auction in New York. It's estimated to go for $20 million to $30 million.
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
Chronicle
Rent prices in Durham, Triangle hit a peak this summer. Why do housing costs remain high?
Durham and the Triangle saw significant spikes in rental unit prices this past summer. Despite cooling down since their peak this summer, housing costs in Durham have witnessed upward momentum since the pandemic began in 2020. This has aligned with trends in other growing cities in the Triangle area and throughout North Carolina.
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people braced Monday for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. Across Moore County, many businesses and restaurants displayed “Closed” signs in windows...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
