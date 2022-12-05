Read full article on original website
Strong winds close Highway 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
MILLS, Wyo. — Strong winds in Natrona County have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Highway 258 to light, high-profile vehicles in both directions. The area is currently experiencing winds of roughly 25 mph, with strong gusts at upwards of 50 mph. Because of this, WYDOT has issued an extreme blowover risk advisory, to remain in effect until further notice.
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”
CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning is in...
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
Sunny Sunday to be followed by winter storm watch throughout coming week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect a mostly sunny day today, but that good weather won’t last long. Beginning tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday, Casper will be under a winter storm watch. The winter storm watch goes into effect Monday morning, as the National Weather Service forecasts...
Annual Resolution Run scheduled for New Year’s Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s time for Casper runners to dust off their sneakers, because the Windy City Striders Club’s New Year’s Eve Resolution Run is officially scheduled for Dec. 31. The 5K run will kick off at 9 a.m. at Best Western Downtown, located at 123...
David Street Station’s ‘Den’ moves to the Nolan
CASPER, Wyo. — All of The Den’s winter season events, including Friday’s Ugly Sweater Party, will now take place at the Nolan building, according to a social media post. David Street Station introduced ‘The Den’ as an industrial tent beside the holiday tree at the Station last month.
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
Visit Prairie Field Services for their December Meet and Greet and upcoming Job Fair
Prairie Field Services is excited to invite the Casper community to visit their office for a Meet and Greet on Dec. 14, 2022, and a Job Fair on Jan. 11, 2023. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, visit Prairie Field Services at 3019 Salt Creek Highway in Casper for a Meet and Greet Open House at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Come see what we’re all about and get to know the team that makes it all happen.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 9. Circuit Court Judge Blaine Nelson presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Altitude Veterinary Hospital looks to aid Metro Animal Shelter with donation drive
CASPER, Wyo. — December is known as the giving season, and this year those at Altitude Veterinary Hospital aim to ensure that our four-legged friends are able to enjoy gifts, too, with a donation drive supporting Metro Animal Shelter. “We know that this time of year, they’re really filled...
(PHOTOS) Bar Nunn rings in season with annual Christmas Parade
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department helped get the community in the Christmas spirit this evening with the annual Christmas Parade. An assortment of emergency vehicles and other cars and trucks — all decked out in festive lights and other decorations — made its way through the streets of Bar Nunn before wrapping things up at Antelope Park.
Bar Nunn Fire Department’s annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting kicks off at 4 p.m.
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Fire Department will ring in the holiday season this afternoon with its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with the parade that will tour the town’s streets. The parade will come to a close at Antelope Park, where the trees will be lit. Santa will make an appearance to talk to the children, and games and refreshments will continue until roughly 9 p.m.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
