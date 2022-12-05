Prairie Field Services is excited to invite the Casper community to visit their office for a Meet and Greet on Dec. 14, 2022, and a Job Fair on Jan. 11, 2023. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, visit Prairie Field Services at 3019 Salt Creek Highway in Casper for a Meet and Greet Open House at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Come see what we’re all about and get to know the team that makes it all happen.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO