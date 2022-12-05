Read full article on original website
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
WBTV
Cabarrus Board of Education welcomes new members, sets sights on the future
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership positions, and recognizing the contributions of two long-time outgoing members. Re-elected Laura Blackwell Lindsey joined newly elected members Pamela Escobar and Sam Treadaway for...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rodriguez-McDowell: The people of Mecklenburg County have spoken
Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board. First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6 who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all connected.
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
lakenormanpublications.com
How flexible are the policies under the One Mooresville Plan?
MOORESVILLE – Individual proposals were on the agenda, but the common thread linking items, discussions and decisions at the town board’s Dec. 5 session was the One Mooresville Plan and how that guide for land-use goals can be, by design, flexible, but doesn’t have to be. In...
lakenormanpublications.com
New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings
LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
WBTV
Controversy continues as two call themselves Anson County sheriff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are two people calling themselves sheriff in Anson County. After a series of questionable meetings and outrage from residents, the newly-elected Anson County commissioners held their first meeting Tuesday night. That meeting came one night after a hastily called meeting that included two outgoing...
As court injunction denied, Anson County swears in Howell as sheriff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has some clarity on who will take over as the department’s next leading man. Two men had been staking a claim as sheriff during a controversial process that has included rushed votes and judicial appeals. Until Wednesday afternoon,...
After new commissioners sworn in, Union County board fires top leadership
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Commissioners made a change in leadership on Monday night shortly after swearing in its newest members. As the balance of power switched on the county’s governing body, a decision was made to part ways with the county manager. “I...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
WBTV
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Lee Institute adds nonprofit veteran to staff
CHARLOTTE – Gina Esquivel has joined the Lee Institute as a director. She previously led Civic Canvas, a consulting firm focused on social impact. Esquivel will report to the Lee Institute’s Managing Director, Chrystal Joy. The Lee Institute strengthens organizations and individuals who share a commitment to building...
districtadministration.com
Leadership Series: She’s the go-to principal for school turnaround
At one West Charlotte elementary school, students from various backgrounds enter its doors with odds overwhelmingly against them. Yet, one beacon of light with a recipe for success is helping students break down the notion of “benevolent oppression” and helping kids understand their potential in becoming high academic achievers.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Stamey rejoining ERA Live Moore Real Estate
CHARLOTTE – ERA Live Moore Real Estate announced Broker and Realtor Zach Stamey is rejoining the company as an affiliated agent, continuing to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets. “I am so excited to have Zach Stamey back with the Cornelius Office,” said Barry...
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
Anson Commissioners appoint Howell for Sheriff
WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff Scott Howell to serve for the next four years following the passin
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County fires county manager
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 yesterday to terminate County Manager Mark Watson and appoint Assistant Manager Brian Matthews as interim county manager. Stony Rushing and newly sworn-in commissioners Melissa Merrell and Brian Helms voted as the majority. Richard Helms said the decision was predetermined and the other...
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
