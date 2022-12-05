Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Swordsman Overview Trailer
Get another look at the Swordsman combat style in this latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! Join Sakamoto Ryoma in this remake of the samurai Yakuza spin-off when Like a Dragon: Ishin! launches on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Windows on February 21, 2023. In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s...
IGN
Drop Dead: The Cabin VR Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Drop Dead: The Cabin VR tasks players to survive a night haunted with the undead. The Cabin you are stuck in is more than it seems, however, and holds many mysteries and powerful weapons for those brave enough to find them. Keep the generator running and wait for extraction by helicopter by any means necessary. Drop Dead: The Cabin VR will be released on Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 on February 16, 2023.
IGN
Dead Island 2: Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Dead Island 2 looks to be amping up the chaos (and gore) seen in the original Dead Island. So check out a full gameplay overview trailer where you'll get a look at locations you'll be visiting in Hell-A, survivors you'll get to meet in your gruesome journey, and a quick look at some of the weapons you'll get to use to combat the zombie horde. Dead Island 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
Stunning open world prehistoric game looks like Ark and Far Cry Primal had a baby
Primitive is an upcoming open world survival game set in the Stone Age, pitting players against the unforgiving environment, giant predators and other humanoids in their journey across these primeval lands. Developer Games Box is using Unreal Engine 5 for its debut title and I'll be honest, Primitive is already...
Truck load of limited edition handheld gaming consoles stolen
Be on the look out for suspicious listings of Evercade EXP Limited Edition consoles.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC brings a winter wonderland to Little Cities and features two new islands to visit and a ton of snow-themed buildings and activities to partake in. Snowy Islands is the first paid DLC for LIttle Cities and will arrive on Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 on December 8, 2022.
NME
The 20 best games of 2022
As we tallied up the votes for this year’s Game of the Year list, I was blown away at how many quality games came out in the last 12 months. It’s been a veritable video game feast whether you like shooters or narrative adventures, strategy or whatever the hell we’re describing Vampire Survivors as.
Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot build: best feats, weapons, and curios for preachers
In the face of the hordes of mutants and other nightmarish enemies that charge towards you in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a firm faith is an important pillar of support – the Zealot, one of the four playable classes the game offers, certainly brings that to the table. However, besides trusting in the God-Emperor, you’ll have to rely on a set of geats, weapons and curios to survive the grim darkness of the 41st millennium.
Xbox Series X|S owners just got an awesome free Fortnite graphics upgrade
The new season of Fortnite looks absolutely stunning on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
techeblog.com
Grand Theft Auto Vice City Intro Scene Gets Reimagined in Unreal Engine 5
Grand Theft Auto Vice City first arrived on the PlayStation 2 in October 2002 and followed mobster Tommy Verecetti’s rise to power after being released from prison. What if this game was released on the Xbox Series S | X, PS5 and PC today? TeaserPlay shows us with the intro scene of this game rendered with Unreal Engine 5.
game-news24.com
Dead Space Remake versus Original Comparison Showcases Improved Visuals, Changed Scenes and More
Since the video was first made public, it became clear that Motive Studio and EAs upcoming remake ofDead Spaces will be a significant overhaul of the original in a far different way than one, and to show more clearly that it’s in the original. It was also announced that IGN has uploaded a video which compares the various scenes in the original and the remake to a better image. Watch this below.
game-news24.com
Drago Noka for Switch, Steam launches January 12, 2023
The pilot game Drago Noka is due to be launched on January 12, 2023 for Switch and PC via Steam, according to PLAYISM publisher, and the developer GeSEI unkan. The first line on January 22, 2019 that was using DL site, Drago Noka launched on January 22. Here is a...
Ars Technica
Elden Ring opens up its colosseums to multiplayer brawls in free DLC
Elden Ring's map is huge and feature-packed, but it has a trio of notable colosseum-sized holes in it. As of tomorrow, those holes will be filled with a free multiplayer-focused DLC, aptly named "Colosseum Update." The colosseums of the Lands Between have long been considered the most likely site of...
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Freak accident gets lucky Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player a Shiny in the weirdest way
That's not how you're meant to find incredibly rare creatures
Comments / 0