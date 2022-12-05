Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…

