Lincoln, NE

McKewon: Why Ameer Abdullah thinks Matt Rhule is 'exactly what Nebraska needs'

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska edge rusher Jimari Butler enters transfer portal

Edge rusher Jimari Butler is the latest Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal Wednesday following a promising season in which the redshirt freshman appeared in every game. Butler becomes the 10th scholarship departure for the Huskers and 13th player overall since the end of the season. The Mobile, Alabama,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte falls to Omaha Skutt Catholic at home

Jake Brack scored 19 points as Omaha Skutt Catholic defeated the North Platte boys basketball team 59-49 on Friday in North Platte. River Johnston led North Platte with 16 points. Jesse Mauch added nine, and Carter Kelley scored eight. J.J. Ferrin scored 12 for Skutt, and Brock School added 10.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

