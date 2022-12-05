McKewon: Why Ameer Abdullah thinks Matt Rhule is 'exactly what Nebraska needs'

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO