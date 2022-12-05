ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: FASTSIGNS in Murfreesboro

FASTSIGNS held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 410 West Burton Street in Murfreesboro. At FASTSIGNS® of Murfreesboro, TN, they are industry leaders in the business of creating visual communications—whether it be signage, banners, graphics, banners, graphics for print production, signs for point-of-purchase displays, and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro

Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy

Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro

StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez

Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 miles and two teams with six wins was always going to be an interesting game but then you add that both teams were -110 money line before the game, even Vegas knew this one was going to be close.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center in Smyrna

Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 13181 Old Nashville Hwy. in Smyrna. Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center provides exceptional oral surgery services where patient needs are placed first. Their surgeons have hospital privileges at Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville), Tristar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson), and Specialty Surgery Center (Nashville) to manage all age ranges and medical conditions.
SMYRNA, TN
Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville

Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Sharing on social media, “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023.” Titled “This is Why”, the album releases on February 10th so those who attend the show will get a first listen to the album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna

Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
SMYRNA, TN
