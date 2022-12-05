Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List
OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years
The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
Ribbon Cutting: EuroStone Cabinets & Countertops in Murfreesboro
EuroStone Cabinets & Countertops held its ribbon cutting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 807 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. Count on EuroStone for all your kitchen and bathroom renovation needs throughout Murfreesboro, TN, and surrounding areas. From new granite kitchen countertops to a complete bathroom remodel. 807 NW Broad...
Ribbon Cutting: FASTSIGNS in Murfreesboro
FASTSIGNS held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 410 West Burton Street in Murfreesboro. At FASTSIGNS® of Murfreesboro, TN, they are industry leaders in the business of creating visual communications—whether it be signage, banners, graphics, banners, graphics for print production, signs for point-of-purchase displays, and more.
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro
Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville
Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023.
Ribbon Cutting: TN Professional Training Institute in Murfreesboro
TN Professional Training Institute held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302 in Murfreesboro. If you like working with people, consider a career in Registered Dental Assisting, Phlebotomy, Medical Billing & Coding or as an EKG Technician. TNPTI offers small classes & hands-on learning.
OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Mike’ Michael Jones
Joseph “Mike” Michael Jones passed away on December 6, 2022 at VA Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, he was 74 years old. He was born in Anna, IL and a resident of Christiana, TN. Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired as Parts...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro Pancake Breakfast Brings Friends Together
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro’s pancake breakfast has long been the beginning of the holiday season for many families in Rutherford County. This year, it was about bringing a lot of old friends together who had not seen each other for some time due to the two-year event hiatus during the pandemic.
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro
StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez
Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 miles and two teams with six wins was always going to be an interesting game but then you add that both teams were -110 money line before the game, even Vegas knew this one was going to be close.
Ribbon Cutting: Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center in Smyrna
Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 13181 Old Nashville Hwy. in Smyrna. Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center provides exceptional oral surgery services where patient needs are placed first. Their surgeons have hospital privileges at Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville), Tristar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson), and Specialty Surgery Center (Nashville) to manage all age ranges and medical conditions.
Toot’s and Diners Donate Almost $10,000 for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ Program
Toot’s and diners donate almost $10,000 for Christmas presents for students at “Shop with the Sheriff”. Rutherford County Schools’ students who faced Christmas without presents will select gifts through the “Shop with the Sheriff” program, thanks to generous donations from Toot’s corporate office and Toot’s diners.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R Announce Tour Stop in Franklin, TN
If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN. The tour comes to Franklin on Friday, August 25th. General sale...
Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville
Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Sharing on social media, “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023.” Titled “This is Why”, the album releases on February 10th so those who attend the show will get a first listen to the album.
Ribbon Cutting: Bella Vista Coffee Shop in Smyrna
Bella Vista Coffee Shop held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 900 Grammer Lane, Suite 320 in Smyrna. Bella Vista in Smyrna, TN. What is more iconic on the Nashville scene than a Good Cup of Coffee? We are an Artisan Coffee Shop, Family owned and operated, We combined our south American roots and flavors creating not just amazing coffee drinks but also amazing handcrafted Paninis.
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
