Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues.

According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just east of Brawley, standing in the fast lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.