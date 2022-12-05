ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say

By John Houghton
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues.

According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just east of Brawley, standing in the fast lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

YourCentralValley.com

Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 2 dead, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that they say left a man and woman dead this afternoon on a rural Fresno County road. This accident claimed two lives and neighbors who live nearby said fatal accidents at North and DeWolf avenues are common and something needs to be […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 women arrested after stealing from Kohl's in Northwest Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man airlifted after woman runs red light

On Dec. 7, at approximately 1:22 p.m., Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65 at Avenue 56, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Porterville area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Preliminary investigation indicated Olga Carpenter, of Porterville, was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three passengers, Eloisa Garcia, 18, a 16-year-old and a one-year old juvenile. They were heading southbound on Highway 65, approaching a red-light at Avenue 56 at 55 mph.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
REEDLEY, CA
thesungazette.com

Component pours over idea for new location

VISALIA – Owners of Component Coffee Lab snatched up the Revue coffee shop in Fresno this month, and co-owner Jonathan Anderson said the team is pouring over with ideas for a refreshed drink and breakfast menu. It’s been four years since Component Coffee Lab opened its plant-loving, coffee-roasting doors....
FRESNO, CA
