ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Local ’23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy