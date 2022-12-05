ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Says He Turned Down Russian Swap Deal for Paul Whelan

Donald Trump claimed Sunday that he turned down a prisoner swap deal with Russia that would have seen Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer, traded for ex-US Marine Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who has been in a Russian jail for four years. He made the bombshell claim on Truth Social Sunday night, and continued to criticize the deal that saw WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from a Russian custody last week. He originally blasted the deal shortly after it was announced, denouncing President Joe Biden and the administration for negotiating the release of Griner, who he said...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON – A hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home’s washing machine. A street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield. A police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but remains so booby-trapped that demining crews can’t even start to hunt for evidence.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody

LONDON – A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The arrest...
MARYLAND STATE

