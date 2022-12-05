Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
californiapublic.com
How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge
The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.
californiapublic.com
High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain
High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.
californiapublic.com
A low for L.A. politics: Council member and activist fight as children watch in horror
Embattled L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León remains defiant after an altercation with activists during a holiday event.
californiapublic.com
California to close one state prison and end its lease of private facility
State authorities this week announced they will close Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and stop using a privately owned facility in Lassen County.
californiapublic.com
As flu surges, L.A. faces shortages of kids' medications. Stockpiling can make it worse
With COVID-19, flu and RSV cases rising, drugmakers and retailers say soaring demand is leading to empty shelves.
californiapublic.com
Column: Newsom talked tough with mayors and supervisors on homelessness. Did it work?
Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected every homeless action plan in the state, demanding better progress on moving people off of streets. Did the move make any real progress?
californiapublic.com
LA County Sees Slight Drop in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of Los Angeles County residents in the hospital with the coronavirus decreased by 41 people to 1,267, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 146 were being treated in intensive care, up from 137 the previous day. The latest numbers come one day after...
californiapublic.com
Storm expected to dump rain overnight onto Southern California, heavy snow in the Sierra
It’s ramping up to be a big weekend of precipitation, as a storm system brings heavy snow to the Sierra and rain to drought-parched Southern California.
californiapublic.com
As home prices decline, Southern Californians who bought at the peak are nervous
Southern California home prices are falling, eroding equity homeowners could spend on renovations or emergencies. People who bought at the peak are particularly nervous.
californiapublic.com
SoCal toy drives: Where to donate and how to participate
Here’s a list of 18 holiday toy drives by local organizations in Los Angeles and Orange counties this year.
californiapublic.com
Eric Garcetti led L.A. during profoundly turbulent times. How will history judge him?
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti had achievements on transportation, seismic safety, COVID-19 management and higher wages but failed to curb homelessness.
californiapublic.com
Video shows flags being torched outside Long Beach homes; Laguna Niguel man arrested
A 35-year-old Laguna Niguel man was booked on 13 counts of arson, one count of arson to an inhabited structure and one count of parole violation, Long Beach police said.
californiapublic.com
Protesters removed from incoming L.A. Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony
Police escorted protesters Saturday from the swearing in ceremony for incoming L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park, the latest in a series of protests involving councilmembers in recent days. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
USC QB Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
For the first time since 2005, the USC Trojans have a Heisman trophy winner. Quarterback Caleb Williams took home the trophy during a ceremony at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City on Saturday night. Williams received 544 first-place votes to take home the 2022...
