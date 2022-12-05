ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

LA County Sees Slight Drop in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of Los Angeles County residents in the hospital with the coronavirus decreased by 41 people to 1,267, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 146 were being treated in intensive care, up from 137 the previous day. The latest numbers come one day after...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

USC QB Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

For the first time since 2005, the USC Trojans have a Heisman trophy winner. Quarterback Caleb Williams took home the trophy during a ceremony at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City on Saturday night. Williams received 544 first-place votes to take home the 2022...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy