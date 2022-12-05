Read full article on original website
A low for L.A. politics: Council member and activist fight as children watch in horror
Embattled L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León remains defiant after an altercation with activists during a holiday event.
Column: A tour of L.A.'s radical past with the city's newest radical council members
More than 100 years ago, Ricardo Flores Magón and his followers helped spark the Mexican Revolution from Los Angeles. What lessons could they teach the city’s newest progressive council members?. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Video shows flags being torched outside Long Beach homes; Laguna Niguel man arrested
A 35-year-old Laguna Niguel man was booked on 13 counts of arson, one count of arson to an inhabited structure and one count of parole violation, Long Beach police said.
Protesters removed from incoming L.A. Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony
Police escorted protesters Saturday from the swearing in ceremony for incoming L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park, the latest in a series of protests involving councilmembers in recent days. Source: Los Angeles Times.
California to close one state prison and end its lease of private facility
State authorities this week announced they will close Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and stop using a privately owned facility in Lassen County.
SoCal toy drives: Where to donate and how to participate
Here’s a list of 18 holiday toy drives by local organizations in Los Angeles and Orange counties this year.
Eric Garcetti led L.A. during profoundly turbulent times. How will history judge him?
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti had achievements on transportation, seismic safety, COVID-19 management and higher wages but failed to curb homelessness.
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Host Live Special for Virgen de Guadalupe Celebrations
The celebration of one of the most revered images in Latin America will take place over the weekend when millions of people will sing to the Virgen de Guadalupe around the Catholic world, including hundreds of cities in the U.S. To commemorate the 491st anniversary of the apparition of the...
As flu surges, L.A. faces shortages of kids' medications. Stockpiling can make it worse
With COVID-19, flu and RSV cases rising, drugmakers and retailers say soaring demand is leading to empty shelves.
LA County Sees Slight Drop in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of Los Angeles County residents in the hospital with the coronavirus decreased by 41 people to 1,267, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 146 were being treated in intensive care, up from 137 the previous day. The latest numbers come one day after...
As home prices decline, Southern Californians who bought at the peak are nervous
Southern California home prices are falling, eroding equity homeowners could spend on renovations or emergencies. People who bought at the peak are particularly nervous.
USC QB Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
For the first time since 2005, the USC Trojans have a Heisman trophy winner. Quarterback Caleb Williams took home the trophy during a ceremony at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City on Saturday night. Williams received 544 first-place votes to take home the 2022...
