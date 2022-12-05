With Ohio State in the CFP, which 2022 bowl games are other Ohio teams playing in?

Ohio State football is not the only Ohio team to go bowling in 2022.

Five other Ohio-based college football programs will play in bowl games in December: Miami (OH), Cincinnati, Toledo, Bowling Green and Ohio.

Here's where and when each team will play this month and each game's spreads, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami (OH) vs. UAB — Bahamas Bowl

After a six-win season in the Mid-American Conference, Miami (OH) is off to the Bahamas Bowl to face UAB at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 on ESPN. The Redhawks are 11.5-point underdogs against the Blazers.

Cincinnati vs. Louisville — Fenway Bowl

This edition of the Fenway Bowl already has its fair share of drama. Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was hired Monday to replace Luke Fickell as Cincinnati's head football coach. The Cardinals will take on the Bearcats at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 on ESPN. Cincinnati is a 1.5-point favorite.

Toledo vs. Liberty — Boca Raton Bowl

After beating Ohio 17-7 for the Mid-American Conference championship Saturday, Toledo will bring its eight-win team to Florida 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 to face Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl on ESPN. The Rockets are 1.5-point favorites.

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State — Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green may have fallen short in the Mid-American Conference. But the Falcons are going bowling in Detroit, facing New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl at 2:30 Dec. 26 on ESPN. Bowling Green comes in as 1.5-point underdogs.

Ohio vs. Wyoming — Arizona Bowl

Coming off a nine-win 2022 regular season including a 10-point Mid-American Championship loss to Toledo, Ohio had the chance to end the campaign with a win, facing Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on Barstool. The Bobcats come in as a 4.5-point favorite.

