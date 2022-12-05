Read full article on original website
Keenum: MSU graduates ready to ‘make a difference in this world’
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A new class of Mississippi State graduates is ready to make a positive difference in the world, said President Mark E. Keenum during fall commencement ceremonies. The university honored more than 1,100 graduates who participated in in-person ceremonies Friday [Dec. 9] at the Starkville campus. Keenum, a three-time...
Statement From Mississippi State University on Head Football Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.
Graduation Day
Graduating senior Caelyn Fletcher, an interdisciplinary studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences from Peyton, Colorado, celebrates graduation by being photographed on MSU's historic Drill Field. The university congratulates all graduates and their families for this milestone achievement. Check back online and on MSU social media for more photos highlighting graduates.
Power outage on Dec. 13 scheduled for routine Power Assurance Test of the Generation Plant
On Dec. 13, MSU Campus Services will conduct the annual Power Assurance Test of the Generation Plant to verify its ability to operate during a prolonged area-wide power outage. Power will be shut down and taken off the Starkville Utilities’ system at 3:30 a.m. and will be off for up to 60 minutes until power is restored by the MSU Power Generation Plant. Over the next three and a half hours, the MSU Facilities Management personnel will operate the 26 Megawatt turbine system through various generation modes, verifying the system’s proper operation during an extended outage. During this testing, further outages are unlikely but may occur. Normal utility power will be restored from Starkville Utilities’ system before 7:30 a.m.
