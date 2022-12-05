Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Sponsor a Bird Feeder at Fontana Park
Sondra Cabell with Buchanan Co. Conservation is here with ways YOU can help keep the animals fed this year at Fontana Park in Hazleton. West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Western Dubuque 7:30 on MIX 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Bill. Tuesday 12/6. West Delaware Boys Basketball...
Terry Roberts Latest Iowa Player in Portal
Veteran D-Back, Special Teams' Standout Looking for New Home
KCRG.com
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
KCRG.com
Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa
Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Wilbur Fay Beck – Manchester
Wilbur Fay Beck, 91, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Wilbur was born on March 28, 1931, in Watalula, Arkansas, the son of Norman and Clara (Knight) Beck. The family then moved to Iowa and he was raised in the Waterloo area.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Robert “Edwin” Bishop – Manchester
Robert “Edwin” Bishop, 98, of Manchester, Iowa, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Edwin was born on November 27, 1924, in Delaware County Iowa, Milo Township. He was the son of James and Vera (Hardin) Bishop. Edwin graduated from Manchester High School in 1942 and attended Gates Business School in Waterloo.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Cattlemen Planning Beef Banquet
The Delaware County Cattlemen are preparing for their annual Beef Banquet. The banquet is set for Saturday night, January 28th at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Manchester. There will be a drive-up option to pick up your meal from 4 to 5:30 pm. They’ll also be serving inside from 6 to 8 pm.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!
Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Holiday Train Coming to Dubuque and Guttenberg
The Holiday Train is chugging back into eastern Iowa. It’s a thousand-foot long, fourteen-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose with over 80-thousand lights. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
KCRG.com
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
Pilot Shortage Puts Iowa Bowl Game Travelers in A Tight Squeeze
If you're a Hawkeye fan hearing about all the transfers lately and wondering what more could go wrong on the way to Nashville for the Music City Bowl...read on. It's a thought not lost on many that with all the do-it-yourself travel booking sites out there, what can a travel agent in a brick-and-mortar office offer anymore? In their defense, because I know several of them, a lot. They're often very helpful to the uninitiated and non-tech-savvy traveler who just wants everything taken care of for them. Who wouldn't?
Mix 94.7 KMCH
West Delaware High School Inducts New NHS Members
West Delaware High School recently inducted forty-three new students into the Manchester Chapter of the National Honor Society. NHS is a national organization which requires that students who are selected demonstrate outstanding scholarship, character, leadership and service to their school and community. And members are required to maintain a GPA of three-point-five or higher.
KCRG.com
Flood Gate Delivery blocks 1st Ave
Each year the 'Holiday Giving Project' helps gives back to Marion families with food and children's gifts. It happened near Sumner around 10 this morning. Fayette County man arrested on sexual abuse charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 44-year-old is accused of sexually abusing a girl on several. Decorah man...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
