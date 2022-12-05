(HILLSBORO) The Park Hills Central Rebels are the 2022 Champions of the Gene Steighorst Basketball Tournament as they beat the Festus Tigers 63-45 Saturday night at Hillsboro. Central led at the end of the first quarter 18-13 and had a seven pont lead at halftime. The Rebels were up by 13 points after three quarters thanks to this three pointer at the buzzer by Mason Williams.

