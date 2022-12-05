Read full article on original website
The White Lotus season two theme absolutely slaps and the internet loves it
White Lotus — a quirky and dark satire on HBO — is nearing the end of its second season. It’s a show about decadence and bad decisions and good-looking people and scenic locations. The first season, which was a pandemic favorite during the summer of 2021, cleaned up at the Emmys with 10 wins (including the incredible Jennifer Coolidge nabbing the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award).
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Shines in Silver Dress & Matching Pumps at Fashionphile’s Event
Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia on HBO’s “White Lotus,” attended the Fashionphile x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles last night. The two brands launched a pop-up shop inside Fred Segal’s iconic flagship store on Sunset Blvd, open until May 31 of next year. Richardson wore a silver metallic Loewe midi dress with a V-neckline and spaghetti straps. The gleaming gown featured a ruffled slit. The actress accessorized with pearl earrings and a thin ring. She added a sparkling lavender Prada shoulder bag to the look. The embellished bag featured the brand’s signature triangle logo. Richardson was styled by Sean Knight who...
NME
Florence Welch explains why she now uses “anarchic and hilarious” TikTok
Florence + The Machine‘s Florence Welch has explained why she has changed her mind on TikTok after criticising the app this year. Earlier in 2022, Welch was one of a host of largely female artists to complain about label pressures to post on TikTok, captioning a post: “The label are begging me for ‘low fi tik toks’ so here you go. pls send help.”
Complex
Quebec-Shot Show ‘Three Pines’ Premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has premiered the first two episodes of Three Pines, a fictional Quebec-shot crime series based on Louise Penny’s series of novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. While not exactly a retelling of one particular novel, the new series tells the tale of Gamache, played by Alfred...
NME
Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures
A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures. The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.
Disney’s Christine McCarthy Emerges As Top CEO Contender To Succeed Bob Iger; CFO Was King Killer Who Took Down Bob Chapek
With the unexpected return of Bob Iger last month for a new stint as Disney CEO, the entertainment giant’s veteran chief financial officer Christine McCarthy has emerged as a leading contender to take over the top job. “Christine has always been a force to be reckoned with, but you have to put her on a list of top five possibilities after the last few weeks,” a Disney insider said of the now prominent CFO. If McCarthy was handed the keys to the Magic Kingdom in the next 23 months, the exec would occupy a historic position as the first female CEO...
NME
‘Star Wars’ writer is still “haunted” by a plot hole in spinoff ‘Solo’
Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan has said he’s still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film. Kasdan was a writer on the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s A New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions
We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
