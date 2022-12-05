Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
Four teams are winners at Oscar B. Jensen relays
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys and girls teams, along with the Liverpool girls and Baldwinsville boys teams, were all winners at the Oscar B. Jensen morning and afternoon relays on Sunday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 2 of the winter sports season:
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Syracuse offers special ticket to watch NCAA soccer final at Dome; pushes back start of basketball game vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse University officials have pushed back the start time of the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday, so fans can come early and watch the SU men’s soccer team play for the national title on the JMA Wireless Dome’s video boards.
Hoyas Handled: Syracuse basketball defeats Georgetown (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The fusion of the past and the present is impossible to ignore when Syracuse and Georgetown get together. Saturday’s 83-64 win by the Orange over the Hoyas at the JMA Wireless Dome reminded us why.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
Syracuse players embrace Georgetown rivalry: ‘We may not be in the Big East, but we play them for reason’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some say that the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry doesn’t burn quite as hot as it used to when the two schools were both members of the Big East Conference. Tell that to Benny Williams.
HS roundup: RFA girls, West Canada Valley boys indoor track capture titles at Jensen Relays
The Rome Free Academy girls and the West Canada Valley boys indoor track squads captured titles at the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays at Utica University on Friday. The West Genesee girls’ squad came in second, while WCV took third. For the boys, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill grabbed second and Utica Proctor placed third.
Syracuse women breeze by Wagner 83-53, led by Dariauna Lewis’ dominance on the glass
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. Against Wagner, Lewis appeared well on her way.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Indiana: NCAA championship time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse men’s soccer team is one win away from its first national championship. The Orange will play in Monday night’s College Cup Final, where it will meet the Indiana Hoosiers. The game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can be streamed...
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz power Syracuse over Georgetown (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse, on a modest two-game roll, welcomed Georgetown into the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Orange lost to the Hoyas on the road last year. That same Hoya team went 0-19 in the Big East.
Source: Syracuse and Georgetown agree to two-year extension to current series
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange and Georgetown met for the eighth straight season on Saturday. And even though the series between the schools originally was set to end with this year’s game, it looks like the two rivals will continue to play each other for the next two years.
Late goal sends Syracuse men’s soccer to first national title game in program history (video)
Syracuse outlasted Creighton on Friday night in Cary, N.C., to advance to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history. The 3-2 victory brings Syracuse’s win total to 18, a program record for the Orange. Levonte Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on...
Syracuse football adds offensive lineman Joe More, a grad transfer from Richmond
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has landed its first player out of the transfer portal. Joe More, an offensive line graduate transfer from the University of Richmond, announced his commitment to the Orange via Twitter on Saturday. More played five seasons at Richmond and has been a starter for...
Axe: Syracuse football suffers coordinator whiplash as Robert Anae, Tony White depart on same day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last one out of the Syracuse football offices please turn out the lights. In a head-spinning day on the coaching carousel Thursday, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers saw both his offensive and defensive coordinator leave for similar positions at other schools.
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing on Jesse Edwards: ‘The things he was doing reminds me of myself’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Georgetown Hoyas couldn’t do much to stop Jesse Edwards on Saturday, but Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing left the Syracuse center nearly speechless with his praise after the Orange’s victory at the JMA Wireless Dome. Edwards, Syracuse’s senior center, dominated all phases of the...
Dariauna Lewis and Syracuse’s forwards have no problem getting touches off the glass: ‘It’s our drug’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A few weeks ago, after Syracuse’s win over Colgate and Dariauna Lewis’s third double-double in as many games, Felisha Legette-Jack joked that if Lewis broke her single-season rebounding record, she’d buy her a Gucci bag. On Sunday afternoon against Wagner, Lewis appeared well...
