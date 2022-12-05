ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Four teams are winners at Oscar B. Jensen relays

The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys and girls teams, along with the Liverpool girls and Baldwinsville boys teams, were all winners at the Oscar B. Jensen morning and afternoon relays on Sunday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
