Abilene, TX

Abilene Christian University receives $29 million gift, largest in school history

By Erica Garner
 6 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Christian University has received the largest academic gift in school history – $29 million that will be used to support finance students and programs.

Late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes made the gift from their estate, and the funds will be used to create the Dr. William P. and Janie B. Dukes Excellence in Finance Endowment.

The majority of the gift will be used to support finance student scholarships and to establish endowed faculty positions, has allowed Abilene Christian University to launch the Dukes School of Finance in the College of Business Administration in 2023.

The late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes

“This overwhelmingly generous gift presents a permanent base of funding that allows us to resource and dream at a completely new level about the coursework, experiences and outcomes we can offer to our finance students,” said Dr. Brad Crisp, dean of the College of Business Administration.

Read more about late Dr. Dukes and his family in the press release below:

