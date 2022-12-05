Winter is in full swing across much of the country, which means icy winds and snow storms aren't going to be letting up anytime soon. And while you can't change the weather, you can at least grab some proper gear to help you brave the next few months in comfort and style. And right now, you can even pick some up on sale. Amazon is offering up to 46% off a huge selection of winter styles, including jackets, sweaters, boots, hats and more. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

9 HOURS AGO