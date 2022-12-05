Read full article on original website
Save on Christmas Gifts With These Limited-Time Coupons and Sales
The holidays are fast approaching, so it's high time that you got everyone on your gift list checked off. If you're stuck for ideas or you have a friend or family member who's difficult to buy for, we've pulled together some neat sales and coupon deals to help you out. With everything from wine to fashion and photo gifts, there's bound to be something for everyone below. We're also rounding up our top holiday gifts across all categories and prices, with picks from CNET's editorial staff if you need a little more inspiration.
Best Gifts Under $250 for 2022
Giving a thoughtful gift has more power than you can quantify or even put into words. It's a way to say "I'm thinking of you," and "You're special to me." If you're looking to truly wow someone in your life with a great present and you have a budget of $100 to $250, we have some gift ideas for your loved ones.
Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now
We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's back in stock at Walmart right now with shipping available before Christmas.
Take On Cold Weather in Style With Up to 46% Off Amazon Winter Apparel
Winter is in full swing across much of the country, which means icy winds and snow storms aren't going to be letting up anytime soon. And while you can't change the weather, you can at least grab some proper gear to help you brave the next few months in comfort and style. And right now, you can even pick some up on sale. Amazon is offering up to 46% off a huge selection of winter styles, including jackets, sweaters, boots, hats and more. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Rejuvenate Your Kitchen With Up to $110 Off Kitchen Gadgets and More
There's no clever kitchen gadget out there that's going to turn you into a Michelin-starred chef overnight, but having some nice equipment will make a difference in your dishes. Or at least making cooking them a little bit easier and more enjoyable. And if you're looking to pick up some new cookware or kitchen appliances, then now's the time to buy with Target offering up $110 off air fryers, coffee makers, knife sets, cookware and more. These deals are only available for today, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Knock Some Names Off Your List With Up to 50% Off Toys and More at Walmart
Christmas is just around the corner, which means it's time to start knocking more names off your gift list. And if you've got some kids on your list this year, then you may want to do some of your shopping at Walmart right now. The retailer is offering tons of...
Take an Extra 30% Off Markdowns at Kate Spade's End-of-Season Sale
Want to grab a gift that works for the person who loves handbags? Then check out this deal from Kate Spade, where you can take an extra 30% off sale styles. When you use the code 30OFF through Dec. 20, apparel and accessories that are up to 50% off markdowns will get an additional discount.
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
Get These JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Headphones for Just $40 (and Save $110)
Having some great earbuds while I work out has been a game-changer for me. I get to block out any commotion around me and whatever gym music is playing so I can focus on what I'm doing. If you're looking for some earbuds that'll help you do the same, you're in luck.
Stop Leaving Christmas Lights Turned On 24/7
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's December and the holiday season is here. With utility bill prices on the rise, however, it may be time to rethink how often you leave your festive outdoor lights turned on.
