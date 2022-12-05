ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 6 days ago

After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry.

Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of unprecedented change and growth. With the development of the East Bank, a new Titans stadium and a growing job market, Nashville continues to be a lucrative city for its residents with Realtors playing a critical role in driving this city forward while providing solutions to some of the biggest challenges yet to come.

From working on affordable housing solutions, advancing critical issues to the housing industry through legislative action, or building stronger and more prosperous communities, Greater Nashville Realtors leadership has been hard at work to educate, advocate and promote the benefits of homeownership to a wider audience.

“This time last year, our industry was presented with unique challenges from low inventory and rising home prices to navigating the rapidly changing housing market,” said Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors 2022 president.” “Today, many of those same problems persist, but whatever issues face our city, I’m confident that the incoming leadership will undoubtedly persist and lead Greater Nashville for years to come.”

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Greater Nashville Realtors installed the 2023 Board of Directors, including 2023 president, Mr. Brad Copeland.

Led by 2022 president, Steve Jolly and 2023 president, Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors welcomed the new year and leadership emphasizing optimism and hope as essential tools to overcoming current and future challenges facing the real estate industry.

“I’m excited for what the future holds for us and our region,” said Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors 2023 president.” “No doubt that 2023 will bring new challenges and new adventures for all of us, but know that Greater Nashville Realtors is poised to place you in the very best position and support homeownership at every level in the years to come.”

Serving alongside Copeland to make Greater Nashville and those that live here thrive and prosper for years to come are:

Anna Altic, Vice President

Staci Coleman, Director

Amanda Crist, Director

Tara DeSelms, Secretary/Treasurer

John Dotson, Director

Trevor Garrett, Director and Commercial Representative

Jack Gaughan, Director

Steve Jolly, Immediate Past President

Maria Creecy Kemp, Director

Megan Manly, Director

LaTonya Martin, Director

Denise Moore, Director

Von Richcreek, Director

Debbie Spurlock, 2023 Dickson Chapter president

Nathan Weinberg, Vice President

Collyn Wainwright, Director

Kevin Wilson, President-Elect

Eric Wyse, Director

About Us

Greater Nashville REALTORS® is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest professional trade associations and serves as the primary voice for Nashville-area property owners. REALTOR® is a registered trademark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribe to its strict code of ethics.

The post Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022. Cheatham County Source Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. Read more. Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List

OpenTable revealed diners’ most beloved spots to grab a meal with the Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022, curated for diners, by diners, from over 13 million reviews. OpenTable data from the year reveals diners are seeking more opportunities to get together over a meal, more captivating dining experiences and more ‘treat yourself’ moments. […] The post Open Table Reveals its Top 100 Restaurants – Two Nashville Spots Makes the List appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

One Night Only: May 21, 2023 The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The […] The post Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville

Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023. Designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy […] The post First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Michael Harris DOB: 12/29/1966 Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction Last Seen in […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes. “Part of the reason I […] The post Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont

FINAL: MTSU 85 Belmont 75 NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 […] The post MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R Announce Tour Stop in Franklin, TN

If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on the southern border of Franklin, TN. The tour comes to Franklin on Friday, August 25th. General sale tickets begin on Friday, December 9th at 10 […] The post Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R Announce Tour Stop in Franklin, TN appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Johnie Payton

Miss Johnie Payton of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 72 years old. Born February 24, 1950, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William Lee Payton and Doris Braden Pennington Payton. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University […] The post OBITUARY: Johnie Payton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other! Jingle Beat, previously a drive-thru holiday […] The post Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nature’s Market in White House Offers a Healthy Holiday

Established in 2016 by Martha Brown, Nature’s Market is a specialty grocery store in White House, Tennessee. They offer lots of local farm products, specialty grocery items, supplements, beauty and cosmetics items, personal care, gifts and other natural products to promote wellness. This holiday season, check it out to spread health and wellness to loved […] The post Nature’s Market in White House Offers a Healthy Holiday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Thursday, December 08, 2022 | 03:19pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·         Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC 12-9-14, 2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase a variety of musical performances […] The post FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Lou Carr Swann

Mrs. Mary Lou Carr Swann of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, she was 85 years old. A native of Macon County, TN she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Effie Gregory Carr. She worked at Tucker’s Sausage for many years and retired from Toshiba. She was a Baptist in […] The post OBITUARY: Mary Lou Carr Swann appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mildred Davis Wynne

Mrs. Mildred Davis Wynne, age 95 of Lebanon, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. She was born in Wilson County, TN, on October 9, 1927, the daughter of the late John Robert Davis and Katie Marie Hankins Davis. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Draughn’s Business […] The post OBITUARY: Mildred Davis Wynne appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jerry Glenn Passman Sr.

Mr. Jerry Glenn Passman Sr. of Watertown, Tennessee, age 59, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jerry Glenn Passman Sr. was born March 5, 1963, in Amite, LA to Harold “Don” Passman & Nan Duncan Passman. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Hezzie Sr and Effie Seal […] The post OBITUARY: Jerry Glenn Passman Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John Michael Esslinger

John Michael Esslinger of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, he was 68 years old. John was born in Chattanooga, TN and was the son of the late, Albert Roy Esslinger and Betty East Esslinger. He was a teacher in the Wilson County School System for 23 years. John taught 5th grade […] The post OBITUARY: John Michael Esslinger appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Snow White Drive-In Keeps 1950s Nostalgia Alive

In the midst of all that is happening in the world, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back to a time that appears much simpler than today. One place where that can happen is Snow White Drive-In in Lebanon. It is the oldest restaurant in Wilson County, and its popularity has not diminished over […] The post Snow White Drive-In Keeps 1950s Nostalgia Alive appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy