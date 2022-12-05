Read full article on original website
Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now
We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's back in stock at Walmart right now with shipping available before Christmas.
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
Before Splurging on a New iPhone or Android Consider These Things
The best phones you can buy right now, like the iPhone 14 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, offer all the features you could possibly want. From their stellar performance, amazing camera systems and an array of extra features, these top phones represent the pinnacle of mobile technology. So it's unsurprising that these premium phones also come with sky-high prices to match. The huge costs of these devices mean they're out of reach for many of us, or are simply unnecessary if you just need a solid device for your everyday essentials.
iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max Comparison: Price, Size, Battery and More Specs
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's entire iPhone 14 line -- including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- are now available to purchase. And with a wide price range starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for the iPhone 14 going all the way up to $1,099 for the Pro Max, you may want to be able to see what the differences are between all the models. This especially could be the case if you are having a harder time finding the iPhone 14 Pro during a shortage.
Upgrading to the iPhone 14 Means Saying Goodbye to Your SIM Card
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Upgrading to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max requires a new step for most customers: Instead of moving your SIM card from a previous iPhone into the new one, you'll need to set up an eSIM instead. When Apple announced the iPhone 14 line, the company revealed that US models wouldn't have the physical SIM card tray that has been commonly used across the phone industry. Internationally however, the iPhone 14 line retains the SIM card tray for now.
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna
Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
Chrome Gets Passkey Support for Easier, Safer, Phishing-Proof Logon
Chrome now can take advantage of new passkey technology developed by Google, Apple and Microsoft as a way to fix the logon shortcomings of passwords. Passkeys, which arrived in iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura in recent weeks, most often use a biometric check on your phone or laptop to authenticate your access to an app or website. With Passkeys now available in Chrome, Google's password manager can synchronize passkeys across Chrome on different devices and with Android itself.
Microsoft May Create All-in-One 'Super App' to Compete With Apple, Google
Microsoft has considered creating a "super app" that would offer services like search, shopping, messaging and news, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, Microsoft executives hope such an app could help bolster its Bing search engine and drive more people to Microsoft tools like Teams, according to a report by The Information, which cited individuals with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Save on Christmas Gifts With These Limited-Time Coupons and Sales
The holidays are fast approaching, so it's high time that you got everyone on your gift list checked off. If you're stuck for ideas or you have a friend or family member who's difficult to buy for, we've pulled together some neat sales and coupon deals to help you out. With everything from wine to fashion and photo gifts, there's bound to be something for everyone below. We're also rounding up our top holiday gifts across all categories and prices, with picks from CNET's editorial staff if you need a little more inspiration.
The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash
Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $30
Microsoft Office is the long-relied upon one-stop shop for everyone from pupils to professionals. With the Professional Plus edition, you'll get the standard software for day-to-day computing needs, along with a host of other tools to handle data, documents, presentations and more at a professional level. Forget the subscription and snag a perpetual license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30, now through Dec. 13. That's back at the lowest-ever Black Friday price, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349.
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
I Ditched My 5G Home Internet to Go Back to Spectrum. Here's Why
There's been a lot of hype around 5G over the past six years, and to an extent, it still exists today. Driverless cars, remote surgery, the metaverse -- all buzzwords that have yet to materialize in any real way. One area where it has noticeably helped change our lives? It...
Get These JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Headphones for Just $40 (and Save $110)
Having some great earbuds while I work out has been a game-changer for me. I get to block out any commotion around me and whatever gym music is playing so I can focus on what I'm doing. If you're looking for some earbuds that'll help you do the same, you're in luck.
Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now to Protect Your Privacy
Google is a part of all our lives. All you need to do is take a look at Google Maps. It's how we get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, read and leave restaurant reviews, find public transport arrival times and so much more. But there's one feature within Google...
Traveling for the Holidays? 7 Google Maps Tips You'll Want to Use
During the holiday season, travel picks up significantly. And whether you're planning to catch a flight or spend several hours on the road, using Google Maps to help you navigate can help to ease some of the stress of traveling. There's a multitude of ways to use Google Maps to...
iOS 16 Photo Tool for iPhone Removes Picture Backgrounds With Just a Tap
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you have an iPhone that runs iOS 16, you have to try out one of the best new features. The tool doesn't have an official name, but lets you separate a picture's subject, like a person, from the background. All you need to do is tap and hold on a photo to make it work. If you keep holding, you can then "lift" the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app to post, share or make a collage, for example.
Every Holiday Feature and Alexa Command for Your Amazon Echo Device
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Sit back and unwind this holiday season by letting your Amazon Echo smart speaker or display assist with the seasonal festivities. Alexa can make your days merry and bright by playing your favorite holiday songs, shopping for last-minute gifts and sending holiday cards. Alexa can even make you feel like the Griswold you are by turning on all the Christmas lights with just a command (without the citywide blackout, of course).
iPhone Widgets Make Your Homescreen Totally Customized. Here's How to Get Them
Widgets are mini versions of your apps that live on your iPhone's home screen, providing information at a glance or giving instant access to a variety of tasks, without having to fire up the app every time. These helpful squares can be used in a wide variety of helpful ways, or can simply help make your home screen more personal.
